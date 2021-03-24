3/23 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico, Fuego Del Sol vs. JD Drake, Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin, The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure, QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 81)

Taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed March 23, 2021 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur welcomed us to Dark and was joined on commentary by Taz and Anthony Ogogo…

1. “Chaos Project” Luther and Seprentinco vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Silver threw an uppercut to Serpentinco after Serpentinco fell from the top rope. Reynolds then tagged in and hit a running back elbow to Luther. Luther then fired back by using SerpentInco as a weapon on Reynolds.

Luther scoop slammed Reynolds and then used Serpentinco for a running bulldog. Reynolds hit a moonsault press on Luther and tagged out to Silver, who fired away on Serpentinco and hit a German suplex on Luther. Serpentinco was tossed from the top rope from Reynolds, who Reynolds hit the jumping suicida onto Luther. Silver and Reynolds performed the Dark Destroyer on Serpentinco to gain the win.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Chaos Project via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A competitive match up between these two veteran teams. Definitely, could be going out of your way to watch back.

Backstage, Alex Marvez interviewed SCU’s Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels about them being No. 1 contender for the tag team titles. Daniels said ‘the next time we lose, we split up and that they are quietly winning on every program.’ Kazarian added that he and Daniels will become tag team champions…

2. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. “SCU” Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. Kazarian arm dragged Isaacs shortly after the bell rang before tagging in Nelson. Kazarian ended up tagging in Daniels, who performed a double stomp on Nelson. Daniels hammered threw Nelson in the corner and covered Nelson quickly, but Nelson kicked out at two. Kazarian hit a backbreaker on Isaacs and Daniels delivered a shoulder to the midsection of Isaacs.

Nelson illegally kicked Daniels, which allowed Isaacs to capitalize quickly. Nelson and Isaacs doubled team on Daniels. Kazarian performed a leg lariat on Nelson and a flying forearm on Isaacs. Kazarian then leapt off the middle rope with the big leg drop to Isaacs. Daniels hit the Best Moonsault Ever on Isaacs to get the victory.

SCU defeated Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A good match. SCU will challenge for the tag titles and I’m intrigued to see the match.

3. Miranda Alize vs. Penelope Ford. Alize hit the step-up huracanrana on Ford, but Ford caught Alize after she attempted a baseball slide. Ford countered back by driving her knees into Alize. Alize then ran into a kick from Ford. Alize caught Ford after she missed the cutter and planted her. Ford thit the fisherman’s suplex on Alize to gain the win.

Penelope Ford defeated Miranda Alize via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Chalk that up as another win for Ford.

An AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Royal game ad aired.

4. Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick, and Baron Black vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn. Austin executed a flipping facebuster on Priest before Billy and Black were tagged in. Billy dropped Black with the hip-toss before tagging in Colten. Colten performed a hanging neckbreaker on Black. St Patrick was doubled teamed by Colten and Austin before Colten went for the cover and got the victory.

Gunn Club defeated Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick, and Baron Black via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Another brief match from the Gunn Club, who seem to be winning matches quickly these days.

5. Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans. Martin dropkicked Evans, but missed a 450 splash. Evans threw corkscrew kick as a follow up. Evans leapt from the top rope with the Rider Kick and got a two count. Evans was caught by Martin and was sent to the outside. Both returned to the ring and Martin hit a flying moonsault on Evans and nearly got the upset victory. Evans attempted to Irish whip Martin into the barricade, but Martin spiked Evans on the ground with the destroyer. Martin landed the 450 splash on the second try and scored the win.

Dante Martin defeated Jack Evans via pinfall.

Afterward, Angelico attacked Dante from behind until Darius Martin came out to save the day.

Briar’s Take: Congrats to Dante Martin on picking up his first singles victory. A hell of a match from both men.

6. Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler for the FTW Title. Cutler used his momentum early, but Cage caught him in the air and hit the Death Valley Driver. Cage shoulder tackled Cutler in the corner. Cutler used his legs for a kick and landed the jumping sucidia on the outside, then followed up with a springboard crossbody. Cutler covered Cage, who kicked out at two. Cutler dropped the elbow on Cage and nearly got the win again. Eventually, Cage put Cutler away with the Drill Claw.

Brian Cage defeated Brandon Cutler via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: There were a couple of close near falls from Cutler where he almost put away Cage and became champion, but Cage ended up getting the victory quickly.

7. Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia. Gracia threw a single leg dropkick on Vox and hit another dropkick. Vox then put in the fish hook and made Gracia tap out to end the match quickly.

Ashley Vox defeated Alex Gracia via submission.

Briar’s Take: Not much to say about this one. Short and sweet.

8. Vary Morales and Seth Gargis vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Janela threw a thrust kick to Morales. With assistance from Janela, Kiss locked in a submission, but Gargis broke it. Janela hit big right hands to Gargis and a flying shoulder tackle to plant him down. Kiss and Janela hit the double suplex on Gargis. Janela planted Morales on the mat and then Kiss and Janela threw multiple kicks to Gargis. Kiss then landed the splits on Gargis to get the win.

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela defeated Vary Morales and Seth Gargis via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A good match for what it was. We are tag team heavy so far in this episode of Dark.

9. Fuego Del Sol vs. JD Drake (w/Ryan Nemeth). Drake hit a hip toss on Del Sol as he was wrapped around him. Del Sol then leapt to the outside, but Drake stopped him in mid-air and threw an elbow strike. Drake threw Del Sol in the turnbuckle and covered him, but Del Sol kicked out at two. Del Sol tried rolling up Drake, but Drake kicked out. Drake then hit a massive kick that put Del Sol down for the victory.

JD Drake defeated Fuego Del Sol via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Unfortunately for Del Sol, he continues to be winless.

10. Shawn Dean vs. QT Marshall. Dean tried leaping to the outside, but Marshall moved, causing Dean to miss. Both men rolled back inside the ring and hit an elbow to the face of Dean. Marshall hit rapid fire strikes on Dean and covered him, but Dean kicked out again. Marshall attempted to jump from the top rope, but Dean dropkicked him in midair and stopped Marshall in his tracks. Dean used his momentum by leaping over and landing on Marshall on the outside. Marshall stopped Dean with another dropkick. Marshall caught Dean with the Diamond Cutter and earned the win.

QT Marshall defeated Shawn Dean via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A solid back and forth match from Dean and Marshall. Worthy enough to open Dynamite.

11. Jazmin Allure vs. The Bunny. Allure fired away with multiple dropkicks to The Bunny, who came back with a clothesline. The Bunny threw a thrust kick to Allure and planted her on the ground. The Bunny planted Allure again to pick up the victory.

The Bunny defeated Jazmin Allure via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: This was the first time since September that we’ve seen Allie wrestle in singles competition. Allie last wrestled against Red Velvet on the episode 50 of Dark.

12. Carlie Bravo, Brick Alridge, and Dean Alexander vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson. Uno performed a vertical suplex on Bravo. Grayson ran through Bravo with the TK. However, Bravo, Alridge, and Alexander used quick tags to prevent Grayson from gaining an advantage. Alridge then threw elbow strikes at Grayson, but Grayson planted him on the ground. Uno hit the stomp on Bravo and followed through with a neckbreaker. With assistance from Uno, Grayson hit Fatality and got the win.

Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson defeated Carlie Bravo, Brick Alridge, and Dean Alexander via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Another match and another week where Dark Order dominated.

13. Angel Fashion and D3 vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow. Solow used his feet to hit the diving stomp on D3 briefly before tagging in Comoroto as D3 tagged in Fashion. Fashion used his right hands to Comoroto, but Comoroto power slammed him in return. Fashion hooked Solow’s arms back and face bustered him down to score the victory.

Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow defeated Angel Fashion and D3 via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Comoroto and Solow quickly put Fashion and D3 away here. Nothing more, nothing less.

14. Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler. Skyler threw a jumping knee strike to Bononi, but Bononi used his power with kicks and strikes to stop Skyler’s momentum. Bononi planted Skyler on the outside apron. Back inside the ring, Bononi planted Skyler in the middle of the mat to close the show.

Cezar Bononi defeated John Skyler via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A brief match to close the show. Bononi simply manhandled Skyler here and scored the “main event” win. Overall, this episode of Dark flowed smoothly and did not feel dragged on. The show was very tag team heavy in the beginning and then slowly transitioned to singles matches before going back to tag team matches.

There were some good matches on the card such as SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs, Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans, and Shawn Dean vs. QT Marshall. I find it intriguing that AEW continues to hype the point to where if SCU loses another match, they will be done as a tag team. We will definitely find out soon enough as they will challenge for the tag titles. Episode 81 clocked in at 1 hour, 39 minutes, and 13 seconds. Final Score: 8.0 out of 10.