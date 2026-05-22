ROH on HonorClub results (5/21): AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Title, ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Janai Kai in a Proving Ground match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 167)

Taped May 16, in Salisbury, Maryland, at Wi​comico Youth And Civic Center

Streamed May 21, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Action Andretti defeated QT Marshall

2. Hyan and Maya World beat Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna

3. Rush beat Ryan O’Neill

4. Lio Rush over Aaron Solo

5. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

6. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum beat Chulo Montana, Danny Grandview, and Ykies in a non-title match

7. Lio Rush over Aaron Solo

8. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Janai Kai in a Proving Ground match

9. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata over Diamante and Billie Starkz

10. AR Fox defeated Shane Taylor to retain the ROH TV Title