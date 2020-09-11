ROH Notes: Rocky Romero on what winning Pure Title Tournament would mean to him, Kevin Eck’s predictions for the tournament, first-run matches return on ROH Wrestling this weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Rocky Romero discusses what winning the ROH Pure Title would mean to him in the ROHStrong podcast that will be released on Monday. “It would mean the world to me,” Romero said. “I’ve done the tag stuff for so long with so many different partners that I just feel like winning a really major singles title would be like the icing on the cake for me. I feel like maybe all the hard work that I put in, 20-plus years, that it would just all culminate into that one moment, that one title. It would be something that would be mega to me.”

-Other topics in Romero’s appearance on ROHStrong on Monday will include training under Japanese icon Antonio Inoki, wrestling as Black Tiger, the Talk ‘N Shop A Mania pay-per-view, which ROH star he thinks will be a major player, not competing for the ROH Pure Title back in the day, and more.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will feature the first Pure Title matches. Check local listings for when the show airs in your market.

-Death Before Dishonor 2017 will air on ROH Best On The Planet today at 4CT/5ET on Channel 357 on the STIRR streaming app.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes an additional quote from Romero about the Pure Title tournament, the latest Fresh 50 Friday matches on HonorClub, Eck’s predictions for the ROH Pure Title tournament, and more.