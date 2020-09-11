What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, Bayley speaks, new Firefly Funhouse creation

September 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Bayley addresses her attack on Sasha Banks.

-Bray Wyatt unveils his latest “creation” on the Firefly Funhouse.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.


