Seth Rollins reportedly injured during the WWE Raw main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered a left leg injury late in his match with Jinder Mahal during Monday’s WWE Raw. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Rollins was eventually able to put weight on the bad leg while backstage. Although Rollins was able to walk on his own, he did so with a limp and will undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury. Read more at PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, a serious injury would derail some big WrestleMania plans and prevent Rollins from being in his assumed slot in the night one main event. We will pass along additional updates as they become available. Here’s hoping that it was a minor injury while also wishing him the very best.

Update: After watching the match again, it appears that Rollins’s knee buckled under him when he performed a springboard moonsault with about five minutes remaining in the show. He immediately followed up with a a Lionsault and then came up clutching his left knee, so my best guess is that the injury occurred while he was performing one of those moves.