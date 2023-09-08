What's happening...

Zelina Vega says she wants CM Punk to return to WWE

September 8, 2023

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Zelina Vega
Interviewer: Alfonso Castillo
Available via Newsday.com

On CM Punk: “I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.”

Vega added that “there’s so many reasons” she’d like to see a Punk return, “not just for me, but for the fans.” – “He’s always been a fantastic person. There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.”

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom September 8, 2023 @ 11:38 am

    Well I doubt Zelina will have much influence on Punk returning.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.