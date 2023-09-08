Zelina Vega says she wants CM Punk to return to WWE

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Zelina Vega

Interviewer: Alfonso Castillo

Available via Newsday.com

On CM Punk: “I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.”

Vega added that “there’s so many reasons” she’d like to see a Punk return, “not just for me, but for the fans.” – “He’s always been a fantastic person. There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.”