NXT Level Up results (4/26): O’Connor’s review of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Dante Chen and Dion Lennox, Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson, and Carlee Bright vs. Jaida Parker

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 115)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 26, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Jakara Jackson accompanied by the rest of Meta-Four made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson (w/Meta-Four). Jackson arm dragged Grace as the opening bell rang. Grace responded with an arm drag of her own and began to work on the arm of Jackson. Grace locked in a choke sleeper and followed up with a shoulder block into the corner on Jackson. Grace was distracted by Jackson’s stablemates as Jackson took control and gained a near fall with a hairmare takedown. Grace attempted to power up but Jackson cut her off. Grace hit a suplex and a knee smash for a two count and looked to finish but Jackson escaped and hit the reverse ‘Rough Rider’ for the win.

Jakara Jackson defeated Arianna Grace via pinfall in 5:44.

2. Carlee Bright (w/Kendal Grey) vs. Jaida Parker (w/OTM). Bright applied a headlock and took down Parker early. Parker shrugged off Bright but Bright reapplied the headlock to continue the momentum. Bright rocked Parker with a dropkick but Parker caught Bright and hung her up in the ropes before dropping her weight onto Bright sending her crashing to the canvas. A slam to the mat gained a two count for Parker before Parker began to wear down Bright with the abdominal stretch. Bright fought through and dropped Parker with a flying headscissors. Parker sidestepped Bright and hit a hip attack for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall in 4:51.

3. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe (w/Brinley Reece) vs. Dante Chen and Dion Lennox. Lennox and Enofe started the match. Enofe hit the scoop slam and dropped the elbow for a near fall. Chen tagged in and continued the beatdown on Enofe. Blade tagged in and quickly took down Chen with an armlock. As Chen was sent into the ropes, Lennox made the tag and hit a back suplex on Blade. Lennox hit a northern lights suplex for a near fall and applied a torture rack on Blade. Blade escaped and made the hot tag to Enofe and Lennox tagged in Chen. Chen hit the roaring chop which sent Enofe into Lennox who was on the ring apron. Blade muscled up Chen and dropped him with a fireman’s carry cutter for the win.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Dante Chen and Dion Lennox via pinfall in 5:22.

John’s Ramblings: A women focussed show this week with the opening two matches and even Brinley Reece played a factor in the main event as it was implied on commentary that before she joined Enofe and Blade the two men were down on their luck and couldn’t find a win which changed on this edition. An enjoyable show but kind of just there this week. It’s a fine if you see it, fine if you miss it type of deal.