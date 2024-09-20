WWE Smackdown results (9/20): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, LA Knight vs. Andrade for the U.S. Title, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley and Naomi in a tornado match with Bad Blood ramifications

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,308)

Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

Aired live September 20, 2024 on USA Network

The show began with footage of Cody Rhodes retaining the WWE title, and the subsequent fallout between Cody, Roman, and The Bloodline. Michael Cole said that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went face to face on the football field at Georgia Tech, Roman Reigns alma mater. That footage would air later. The Bloodline went through a set of metal detectors and got at downs as they entered the building. Jacob Fatu assaulted the security guards and asked if anyone else wanted to attempt a pat down. In the arena, LA Knight made his entrance for a United States Championship defense. He was followed by Andrade.

1. Andrade vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship: Andrade stuck his hand out and both men shook hands. Knight landed an arm twist, and then rolled up Andrade for a two count. Both men teased landing their finishers, but were able to avoid any damage. Andrade rolled to the floor to regroup…[c]

Both men traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Andrade took to the top rope and landed a flying cross body for a near fall. He then hit the ropes, but Knight took him down with a back elbow. The action spilled outside, where both men traded punches near the announce table. Andrade tried to slam Knight into the table, but he reversed fortunes and smashed Andrade repeatedly. Knight then landed a slingshot shoulder block as the action moved back to the ring for another near fall.

They battled on the apron, where Andrade got an advantage by sending Knight into the ring post. He then climbed to the top turnbuckle and landed a moonsault out to the floor…[c]

Andrade landed a running forearm and kipped up. Knight ended up seated in the corner. Andrade landed some stomps and then went for a meteora in the corner, but came up empty. Knight landed a DDT and got a two count on the cover. Knight played a game of turnabout and stomped on a seated Andrade in the corner. He then landed a running knee strike and then a neckbreaker a moment later for another near fall. Both men ended up the turnbuckles, but Andrade elbowed Knight back into the ring and delivered a double jump moonsault for another near fall.

He set up for another Meteora in the corner and this time landed it for a close near fall. Andrade landed a jawbreaker and hit the ropes. Knight muscled him up for a body slam and then landed a big elbow drop from the top. He went for a BFT, but Andrade rolled him up for a near fall. He then followed up with a back elbow feint for another close near fall. Andrade backed up into the corner and dragged Knight up to the second rope. Knight attempted a jump up superplex, but couldn’t get the job done after two attempts. Andrade shoved him off and attempted a shotgun dropkick but failed. Knight quickly hit a BFT and covered for the win.

Andrade defeated LA Knight at 17:24 to retain the United States Championship

After the match, Knight celebrated and eventually shook hands with Andrade, though Knight resisted at first. Cole and Graves threw to a video package from last week where the stipulation of this week’s Women’s Tag match between Tiffany/Nia and Bayley/Naomi was set. Backstage, Nia told Tiffany that Naomi and Bayley were coming for her title, so if she takes the pin tonight, she might want to consider leaving Smackdown. Cody and Roman’s segment is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid opener despite a few miscues from LA Knight towards the end. I didn’t expect Andrade to get the win there, but he’s shown himself to be a dependable veteran performer over the past month or so in these feuds with Knight and Hayes.