WWE Smackdown results (6/20): Powell’s live review of John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a KOTR semifinal match, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a QOTR semifinal match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,348)

June 20, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the exterior of the host venue. Backstage or arrival shots aired of Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, and R-Truth…

LA Knight was shown walking backstage. Knight made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary and narrated highlights of Jey Uso winning a four-way on Raw with help from Knight and other babyfaces who fought off several heels.

Knight recalled being screwed by Seth Rollins’ crew when he was in Money in the Bank. Knight said he got payback by screwing of Seth’s guys out of a King of the Ring match. Knight said they cost him a KOTR match, so he did the same to another wrestler. Knight it ends with him and Seth Rollins, and then he called him out.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said before walking onto the stage. Heyman walked to ringside while scolding the crowd for booing after he mentioned Seth Rollins. Heyman climbed on the apron and asked, “May I?” Knight approved of Heyman joining him inside the ring.

A CM Punk chant broke out while Heyman tried to speak. “Clearly you guys have a lot of enemies,” Knight told Heyman, who then claimed to be the biggest Knight fan in all of WWE. Heyman said he’s been waiting a long time and then said, “Yeah” and acted giddy. Funny.

Heyman said that as a favor to him, Rollins let him tell Knight to get the hell out of the host city or something really bad would happen to him by the end of the night. Knight said he had to wrap his head around Heyman threatening him. Knight said Heyman is a liar and a schemer who latches onto wrestlers, gets what he can out of them, and then moves on to the next.

Knight said that since Heyman wouldn’t deliver Rollins, that meant it should be Knight vs. Heyman. Knight told Heyman he would turn his back, take his gear off, and let Heyman have the first shot. Knight said that if Heyman didn’t do it, he would mollywhop him.

Heyman rolled out of the ring while Knight had his back turned. Heyman asked Knight if he recalled telling him something bad would happen if he didn’t get out of the host city. Heyman said that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed walked out and roughed up Knight at ringside until he grabbed a chair and struck them with it. Knight returned to the ring with the chair. Heyman talked down Breakker and Reed heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I love it when open segments include a good hook to keep viewers watching. In this case, it was Heyman warning Knight that something bad would happen to him by the end of the evening if he didn’t leave. By the way, Seth and his crew sure seem to have a lot of issues with Smackdown wrestlers lately. Could this be a sign that Rollins will actually cash in for the WWE Championship?

Backstage, Heyman told Breakker and Reed that everything was under control and that everything was in their favor. He said things are always in their favor. “That’s the point,” Heyman said.

Byron Saxton showed up. Heyman had to hold back Breakker from attacking him. Saxton informed the trio that Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis informed him that Reed will face Knight later in the show. Heyman thanked Saxton and then told Reed that patience isn’t a virtue, it’s a strategy…

Alexa Bliss made her entrance with the stupid doll, and then Asuka’s entrance followed…

1. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss in a Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal match. Bliss caught Asuka’s leg and sent her to the mat before dropkicking her. Asuka came back with a hip attack that knocked Bliss off the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Bliss went up top while the fans were chanting, “This is awesome.” Bliss looked down, but didn’t go for Twisted Bliss. Rather, she dropped down while indicating that she thought Asuka was playing possum. Asuka hooked her in a submission hold until Bliss reached the ropes. Asuka hit a neckbreaker for a near fall.

Tessitore listed the attendance at the sold-out show as 11,134. Bliss came back with a dropkick and then went for Twisted Bliss, but Asuka put her knees up. Asuka followed up with a hip attack and then scored the pin…

Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss in 9:25 to advance to the Queen of the Ring final.

Asuka will face the winner of the Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez semifinal match that will be held on Raw…

Powell’s POV: The right person went over as far as I’m concerned. I just can’t take Bliss seriously as long as she’s carrying a child’s doll around.

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. B-Fab said Asuka came back and made a statement. She said it was like Asuka never left. Michin said it was time for her and B-Fab to make their own statement and talk to Nick Adlis about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Byron Saxton showed up as B-Fab and Michin were leaving. Saxton asked Jade about the possibility of facing Perez or Asuka in the QOTR final. Jade spoke briefly about both potential opponents and then said she’s not walking in just to win, she’s walking in to reign…

Tessitore hyped Aleister Black as being in action after the break… [C]

Alexa Bliss was walking backstage when she was approached by Chelsea Green, who was accompanied by Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Green said she’d be Queen of the Ring if it wasn’t for Bliss.

Charlotte Flair showed up and said she’d be in the tournament still had Green’s replacement tapped out one second sooner. Green and her allies stormed away. Bliss said she didn’t need Flair’s help. Flair said she wasn’t there to help Bliss…

Kit Wilson was in the ring when Aleister Black started to make his entrance. R-Truth entered the ring and attacked Wilson while a bemused Black watched from ringside. Truth put Wilson in an STF. Truth got a microphone and called out Cena. Truth reapplied the STF on Wilson.

Producers Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Jason Jordan ran past Black and entered the ring. Noble got Truth to release the hold and then spoke to him until he calmed down. Truth exited the ring with Noble. Black looked at Truth as he walked by, but Truth didn’t make eye contact with him…

Powell’s POV: I have no doubt that Aleister Black will take this all in stride and simply enjoy getting a night off. Okay, Truth will eat a Black Mass kick soon.

A video package recapped the Gunther and Goldberg angle from Monday’s Raw… Barrett hyped Gunther vs. Goldberg for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12… Tessitore hyped Cody Rhodes for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: WWE issued a press release listing this as his retirement match earlier today, but it’s oddly yet to be hyped that way on television.

Tessitore hyped the fan fest event in New York this weekend, which includes the SummerSlam Kickoff Event that will be streamed Saturday at 2CT/3ET on WWE’s social media platforms…

Backstage, R-Truth told Jamie Noble that he wanted to face Cena on the spot. Aleister Black confronted Truth and asked him why he was getting involved in his match. Truth said it wasn’t personal and had nothing to do with him. Black and Truth had a tense staredown.

Damian Priest showed up and told Black that Truth was going through a lot. Priest asked to speak with Truth. Black made his exit. Priest spoke about how Truth made him and the world smile. He said he should take the anger he has built up and focus it on Cena, then they could go downtown and celebrate. Truth said it sounded good, and he shook hands with Priest…

The broadcast team announced Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green for later in the show…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody played to the crowd and was about to speak when he was interrupted by entrance music.

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd and did his arm-pumping routine with a young girl. Jey picked up a young boy and did another round of arm pumping before heading down the steps and eventually to the ring.

[Hour Two] Cody smiled as he watched Jey continue his entrance routine inside the ring. Cody and Jey hugged. The crowd wanted more, so Jey gave them a quick encore. Jey said he and Cody have been in the trenches and finished their stories at WrestleMania.

Jey said they’ve both been to the mountaintop, but on Monday, there would only be room for one of them. Jey said he knew that it wouldn’t be personal, it would just be business. Jey said that after they go to war, it would be four letters, one word. The crowd yelled “yeet.” Cody and Jey shook hands.

Sami Zayn made his entrance and joined Cody and Jey inside the ring. Zayn said it was nice to share the ring with two great friends who are two of the very best that the business has to offer. Zayn said he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t aware that of the three, only he had not won a world championship.

Zayn recalled appearing at WrestleMania despite not having a match because he wanted to see him win the world championship. Zayn recalled being the first person to enter the ring to congratulate Cody after he finished his story. Zayn said he hoped they would both understand that it was time for him to finish his story.

Randy Orton’s entrance music played, and he made his entrance. Orton reminded Coday that there’s no line he won’t cross to get to John Cena at SummerSlam. Orton told Jey he loves him and their families go way back, but it would be three letters and one move if they meet in the King of the Ring final.

Orton said he sincerely believes that Zayn will be world champion soon, but SummerSlam won’t be that day. Orton said Zayn would be on the receiving end of an RKO tonight. Tessitore hyped their semifinal match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: While Aleister Black played it cool, I suspect that Cody is going to murder everyone for interrupting his promo time. Or not. This was a cool segment with four babyface friends meeting in the ring before they meet in KOTR matches.

2. Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match. The match was joined in progress. Orton performed a side slam onto the broadcast table. Orton returned to the ring, then went back to ringside and performed the move again heading into a PIP break. [C]

Orton set up for the side slam on the table again, but Zayn avoided it and performed the move on Orton. Back in the ring, Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Orton countered with a powerslam for a good near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Zayn went for another Helluva Kick, but Orton avoided it. Zayn dodged an RKO and then put Orton down with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall of his own. Zayn went for a top rope move and rolled through once Orton avoided it. Orton went for an RKO, but Zayn pushed him off. Zayn charged for a Helluva Kick, but Orton , who hit the RKO and then pinned him…

Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn in 11:25 to advance to the King of the Ring final.

Nia Jax was shown walking backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match. They never really sold me on the possibility of Sami going over, but I’m curious to see how his character reacts to coming up short again in his world championship quest. All signs point to Orton vs. Cody at KOTR. If we get that match, I suspect that Cody will go over to set up his rematch with John Cena. I just don’t see them going back to Cena vs. Orton, nor Gunther vs. Jey Uso for SummerSlam.

Nia Jax made her entrance for an in-ring promo. Jax complained about being betrayed by Tiffany Stratton. WWE Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance and said Jax is like a toxic ex that she can’t get rid of. Stratton told Jax to get over it. Stratton asked when Jax would admit that she’s better than her.

Jax said that if Stratton is so much better than her, she should give her a rematch that doesn’t involve kicking a chair in her face. Stratton climbed on the apron and said it was Jax’s lucky day. Stratton announced that she will face Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on next week’s show.

Jax went after Stratton, who initially avoided her. Jax put Stratton down and then dropped a leg on her. Jax mugged with the title belt and then hit a second leg drop. Jax went to ringside and jawed to the broadcast team about Stratton having her title belt.

Naomi ran out with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Jax pulled her out of the ring a couple of times. Stratton dropkicked Naomi off the apron and onto Jax on the floor. Stratton tossed the briefcase to ringside and then made her exit…

The broadcast team set up a “Yin and Yang” themed video package that focused on the history between John Cena and CM Punk…

Chelsea Green made her entrance with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre… [C] Charlotte Flair made her entrance…

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven, Alba Fyre). Green worked with a face shield due to her nose injury. Fyre distracted Flair, and then Green attacked Flair to start the match. Flair bounced back quickly, but Fyre interfered when Green distracted the referee. Green covered Flair for a two count. [C]

Flair kipped up and mocked Green’s salute, which drew some boos from the live crowd. Green went for Unprettier, but Flair avoided it, speared Green, and covered her for a near fall. Flair went for a Figure Eight, but Green countered into an inside cradle for a near fall. Flair applied the Figure Eight. Piper Niven entered the ring and performed a senton on Flair to end the match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green by DQ in 7:25.

After the match, Niven continued to work over Flair until Alexa Bliss ran out and fought off Niven and Fyre. Bliss put Sister Abigail on Green. Once the heels were out of the ring. Bliss stared at Flair from across the ring and then walked to the middle and held out her hand. Flair walked past Bliss and exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: This was a little more competitive than I anticipated, with Green kicking out of a spear and countering out of the Figure Eight. I like the disqualification finish because it protects Green to some extent.

JC Mateo was taping up his fists when Solo Sikoa showed up and asked him what he was doing. Mateo said he wanted to take out Jacob Fatu. Solo said no. He said he was going to the ring to talk to Fatu. Solo said that when he was the Tribal Chief, he was the only person that Fatu would listen to. He said he would talk to him and smooth things over. Solo was about to leave the room when he stopped and said, “Just be ready.” Mateo smiled… [C]

[Hour Three] Solo Sikoa made his entrance. Once he was in the ring, Solo told Jacob Fatu that he was in the ring alone with open arms. Solo asked Fatu to come out so they could clear the air.

U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu came out and joined Solo inside the ring.