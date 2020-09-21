WWE Clash of Champions lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s show, every title will be defended

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash of Champions event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defend the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The Street Profits will face the winners of Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Angel Garza and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo in a Triple Threat tag match that will be held on tonight’s Raw. WWE has not specified which two of the three members of Lucha House Party will challenge for the Smackdown Tag Titles. WWE is using “Gold Rush” slogan for the event. Join me for live coverage of WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. The main card starts at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.



