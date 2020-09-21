Four entrants set for NXT’s Gauntlet Eliminator match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers have been announced for Wednesday’s Gauntlet Eliminator match that will determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship.

-Kushida

-Cameron Grimes

-Kyle O’Reilly

-Timothy Thatcher

Powell’s POV: The winner of the five-man match will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at the NXT Takeover event on October 4. There isn’t much in the way of storyline logic for most of these entrants. Grimes loses as often as he wins, O’Reilly has worked sparingly during the pandemic and mostly worked tag matches before then, and Thatcher has lost most of his matches since defeating Matt Riddle. That being said, it has the potential to be a very good match.

The rules of the Gauntlet Eliminator are that two men will start, and another man will ever every four minutes. The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission. The last man standing becomes the new No. 1 contender. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.



