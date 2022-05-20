WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids (reports needed), AEW Rampage special start time, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE weekend live event cards (reports needed), Road Dogg, Akam of AOP, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show features Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle in a unification match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear his exclusive audio review either later tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center. The show includes Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 6CT/7ET on TNT (Colin McGuire has the night off). Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Canton, Ohio at Canton Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

-WWE is in Rockford, Illinois at BMO Harris Bank Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, and Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

-WWE is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian “Road Dogg” James is 53.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team is 29. AOP was released by WWE in September 2020 and recently announced plans to start their own promotion.

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving and his wife was a passenger when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree. His wife suffered minor injuries.