WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised dates for WWE, Impact Wrestling, MLW, NJPW, Juice Robinson, Jesse Neal, Paul Bearer, Angelo Poffo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and features the fallout from WrestleMania 36. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-There are no live events listed on the WWE website until May 1. With states extending stay at home orders, even those dates feel unlikely to occur as advertised.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled live events through May 4. The next listed date is the Best of the Super Juniors that is scheduled to be held May 12-14 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall.

-Impact Wrestling cancelled its April events, including the Rebellion pay-per-view event that was scheduled for Terminal 5 in New York. Impact is still advertising Rebellion on television without listing a venue, and they were scheduled to tape television in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of May. The next listed dates are June 5-6 in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

-MLW’s next listed date is Intimidation Games on June 12 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. MLW postponed its May 2 event in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Center. The new date is scheduled for October 3.

-The NWA cancelled its Crockett Cup and television tapings that were scheduled for April 19-21 in Atlanta, Georgia. No new dates have been announced as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 40.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 31.

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.



