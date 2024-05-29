WWE King and Queen of the Ring poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring premium live event received a B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. F finished second with 31 percent, and A was a distant third with 20 percent of the vote.

-56 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Gunther vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament final. Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B grades. Last year’s WWE Night of Champions earned a B grade from 45 percent of our voters, while A received 40 percent of the vote for the May PLE. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The AEW Double Or Nothing polls will be out later today.