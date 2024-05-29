WWE Raw rating: Memorial Day edition, WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.690 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.733 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 1.832 million viewers, hour two had 1.712 million viewers, and the final hour averaged 1.527 million viewers. One year earlier, the May 30, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.611 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WWE Night of Champions fallout show.