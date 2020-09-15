Booker T reveals he tested positive for COVID-19, just got the results nearly two months later

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Booker T announced on his Reality of Wrestling podcast that he tested positive for COVID-19 in late June. Booker said he took the test in June and was just informed on Monday of the positive test. Booker said he’s taken three tests since then and they all came back negative. “It just goes to show you how backed up we really are with this system that we’re working with,” Booker said. Watch the clip below or via his YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Booker said he had headaches, night sweats, and lost his taste and smell senses for a couple weeks. He added that he quarantined in a part of his home away from his family and successfully avoided spreading it to them.