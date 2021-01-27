01/27 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: The Young Bucks and Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order, Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq, Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blonds, Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, Shanna vs. Britt Baker

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks and Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order, Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq, Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blonds, Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, Shanna vs. Britt Baker, and more (32:30)…

