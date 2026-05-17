Iyo Sky and Naraku are married

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Iyo Sky has committed to Evil. The WWE star took to social media to share photos of her wedding with Naraku (Takaaki Watanabe), who wrestled as Evil in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: Evil is off the market, ladies. There’s no word yet as to whether House of Torture interfered during the ceremony while the wedding officiant was distracted. Either way, my sincere congratulations to the happy couple.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)