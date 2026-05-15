WWE Smackdown results (5/15): Powell’s live review of Gunther’s decision, Trick Williams’ homecoming, Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,395)

Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena

Simulcast live May 15, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary and narrated arrival shots of Cody Rhodes, split screen shots of Damian Priest and R-Truth on one side and Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Talla Tonga on the other, another split screen shot of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on one side, and Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin on the other, and Trick Williams standing at midfield on the University of South Carolina’s football field… A WWE Backlash recap video aired…

U.S. Champion Trick Williams made his entrance with Lil Yachty and the University of South Carolina’s mascot. Yachty held up a Gamecocks’ jersey with “Trick Williams” on the back. Trick said he grew up on the same street as the host venue. Trick pointed out that his mom and dad were in the crowd. He also raved about a local chicken and waffles restaurant.

The Miz and Kit Wilson made their entrance and spoke as they walked to the ring. Miz pointed to the mascot and recalled Gingerbread Man while saying that Trick’s career is starting to look like rejected mascots from his daughter’s birthday party. Yachty mocked Miz for being cursed.

“Kit Willy” read a poem about how Trick wouldn’t last a day on the streets where he came from. Yachty fired back with his own rhymes, which included a reference to Miz having tiny balls. Miz got upset and called for a referee while saying he was going to whoop Trick in front of his mama. Wilson tried to echo Miz’s line, but Trick backhanded him. Trick cleared the heels from the ring. Miz was on the floor yelling at Trick’s parents before the first commercial break. [C]

1. U.S. Champion Trick Williams (w/Lil Yachty) vs. The Miz (w/Kit Wilson) in a non-title match. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary. Trick was getting the better of Miz on the floor when Wilson hit him with a flying elbow while the referee was distracted. Miz kicked Trick through the ropes. Miz went face-to-face with Yachty before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Miz had a run of offense that included him hitting a kneeling Trick with a DDT for a near fall. Trick came back and was setting up for a move when Wilson grabbed his foot. Miz took advantage of the distraction by rolling him up for a two count, and then Trick rolled him over to get a two count of his own.

Miz performed a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. A frustrated Miz went to ringside and returned with a kendo stick. Miz wound up to use the kendo stick, but Yachty took it away and ended up working over Wilson with it on the floor. Trick hit Miz with a Trick Shot for the win.

U.S. Champion Trick Williams defeated The Miz in 11:15 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A basic match that the live crowd ate up due to hometown hero Trick. It was fun to see Trick’s proud parents cheering him on again. The pre-match verbal exchange was good for some laughs. Trick was the star, but Wilson’s poem and antics were highly entertaining. As much as I look forward to Smackdown going back to two hours, they made good use of the extra time by dedicating over 25 minutes to Trick’s homecoming. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,572 with 9,022 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 20,545. The last time WWE ran the venue, 10,215 tickets were distributed for the October 18, 2024, Smackdown.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Carmelo Hayes about facing Ricky Saints. Hayes rattled through some of his standard lines before he was interrupted by Saints. Hayes said he’s the landlord in the ring and the rent is due on Saints’ ass. Hayes spoke about humbling Saints and then said it was like looking in a dirty. mirror…

Nick Aldis spoke briefly with Rey Fenix and praised him for tearing it up in AAA. Fenix said he has his eyes on something big. Sami Zayn approached Aldis after Fenix exited. Zayn said he was ashamed of the way he handled himself in his U.S. Title match. Zayn asked for a rematch. Aldis said Zayn had his rematch and said Zayn would need to earn it. Zayn got upset as he tried to redeem himself for his ride or die fans. Aldis said Zayn sounded entitled. Fenix returned after Aldis walked away and tried to calm down Zayn…

Tessitore hyped one of the women’s tag team matches for after a break… [C]

Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella on the Gorilla position set. Paige and Brie talked about all of the teams coming after them, including Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who will challenge them for the titles on Raw.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend confronted Paige and Brie and spoke about beating them to get their titles back at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jax said they don’t want to face any other team than Paige and Brie, who took the belts from them. The champions headed out once their entrnace theme played, and the entrance of their opponents followed…

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella vs. Giulia and Kiana James in a non-title match. Paige worked over Giulia with some kicks. As the referee was checking on Giulia, James tripped Paige while she was on the apron. Giula slid to the floor and ran Paige into the ring post. [C]

James performed a Codebreaker on Brie, and then Giulia hit her with a Northern Lights Suplex. Giulia covered Brie, but Paige broke up up the pin. Giulia and James set up for a double team move, but Paige tackled Giulia, and they fell slowly through the ropes to the floor.

Brie rolled up James for a two count. James superkicked Brie. James went for a standing moonsault, but Brie put her knees up. Paige tagged in and hit her RamPaige DDT finisher before pinning James.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella beat Giulia and Kiana James in 9:00 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: These four had the unenviable task of following Trick in his hometown. The live crowd was quiet yet attentive while coming down from Trick’s segment, but they got louder as the match went on. I don’t know how much it would have helped, but it wouldn’t have hurt had they come up with a way to turn this into a title match.

Footage aired of last week’s segment involving Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Gunther. Cody was shown walking backstage with the WWE Championship belt and a contract signing folder… [C]

Cathy Kelley tried to interview Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton, who was interrupted by Giulia and Kiana James bickering in the background. Chelsea Green showed up and said there had been a lot of bickering between Giulia and James ever since the second-greatest Women’s U.S. Champion beat both of them. Stratton said some people aren’t meant to be a team and are oblivious to it. Green said that would never be her and Stratton, who said she was right because they would never be a team…

[Hour Two] WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance with the contract folder. Cody tossed two chairs in the ring and then slid a table under the ropes. Cody set up the table and chairs to form a makeshift contract signing set. Tessitore called Cody a one-man crew, and the crowd applauded Cody’s quick setup.

Cody asked the fans what they wanted to talk about. Cody said he had all the ingredients for a contract signing. He said he had a contract for Gunther to come to Smackdown and another for a WWE Championship match at Clash in Italy.

Gunther made his entrance and spoke from the stage. Gunther asked Cody if he knew how much time and planning went into roster transfer for the best wrestler in WWE. Gunther said Cody still found a way to make it all about himself, just like a typical American.

Gunther said Cody cries and complains when it’s not all about him. Gunther said it’s his deal, his title match, and it will be his title. Gunther said he just wanted Cody to be professional and told him not to forget to say please. Cody said Gunther convinced Paul Heyman to negotiate for a title shot that he never earned.

Cody said he’s the one with the American flag tattoo on his neck, but Gunther was the one who was making it weird. Cody asked Gunther to please sign the contract to come get his ass kicked in Italy. Gunther said he didn’t think Cody really meant it when he said please. Gunther suggested that Cody refer to him as “Mr. Gunther.”

Royce Keys made his entrance and stopped on the stage next to Gunther. “If you won’t sign it, I will,” Keys said before shoving the mic into Gunther’s chest. Keys headed to the ring. Cody handed him a pen. Gunther entered the ring and took the pen away. Keys took it back. Gunther took it away again and went face-to-face with Keys, who shoved him.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and said the contract was supposed to have Gunther’s name on it, but he had yet to sign it. Adlis said Gunther overplayed his hand. Aldis announced that Gunther would face Keys later in the show, and the winner will challenge Cody at Clash in Italy. Gunther stormed out of the ring and was barking at Aldis as they headed to the back. Cody told Gunther that he’s easy to find, and then he looked at Keys before saying, “and hard to beat”…

Powell’s POV: The addition of Keys to this storyline was an unexpected twist. I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of match he and Gunther can put together.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa asked Tama Tonga if he understood the assignment. Tama didn’t respond, so Solo repeated himself, and then Tama nodded. Solo said R-Truth wasn’t cleared, but Damian Priest was still walking around. Solo told Tama to take him out. Solo told Talla Tonga that they would go talk to Royce Keys.

Shinsuke Nakamura showed up and said he had waited so long. He said he knew that Tama had already decided. Tama started to reply, but Talla returned and attacked Nakamura. Talla chokeslammed Nakamura through a table and left him lying… [C]

Backstage, Aldis raised his voice while telling Gunther that he overplayed his hand, and Paul Heyman should have told him not to play games with him. Aldis said Gunther would have to earn this shot. Gunther said Aldis should be thankful he was there…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance, and then Rick Saints’ entrance followed…

3. Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints. Saints jumped Hayes once the bell rang.