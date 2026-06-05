What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview (live coverage this afternoon): The Clash in Italy fallout show

June 5, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-What’s next for WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James in a four-way Queen of the Ring match

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown streams Friday afternoon at 1CT/2ET internationally on Netflix. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.