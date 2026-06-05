WWE Smackdown preview (live coverage this afternoon): The Clash in Italy fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-What’s next for WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James in a four-way Queen of the Ring match

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown streams Friday afternoon at 1CT/2ET internationally on Netflix. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).