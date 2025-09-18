WWE Evolve results (9/17): Vetter’s review of Wendy Choo vs. Kendal Grey in an I Quit match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 29)

Taped in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 17, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background.

* A video package with highlights from last week aired, then The Vanity Project came to the ring, and Stone went nuts; he’s such a fanboy. He loved that they are all wearing pink (or pink-and-black.) Jackson Drake got on the mic and said that the party hasn’t stopped for them. He announced he has lined up an eight-person tag match for them!

1. Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Zayda Steele, and Bryce Donovan (w/Jackson Drake) vs. Dante Chen, Drako Knox, Tyra Mae Steele, and Sean Legacy. The women opened, and Zayda was hesitant to lock up. She slapped Tyra in the face, so Tyra returned a slap, then tossed Zayda. Smokes entered, so Knox entered at 1:00. Drako avoided a dropkick and he hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Legacy entered, so Baylor entered to fight Sean. Chen hit an enzuigiri on Baylor and some atomic drops. Baylor hit a clothesline to the back of Drako’s head, and TVP took control of the offense as we headed to a commercial… [C]

We returned from the break with the heels taking turns tagging in and out while beating down Knox. Legacy got a hot tag at 6:00 and he hit a series of kicks on Baylor. Bryce jumped in and bodyslammed Sean across Baylor’s knees, and the heels quickly began working over Legacy. Zayda even got in a few quick stomps! Smokes knocked the men off the apron and he glared at Tyra. “Don’t do it, Ricky!” Stone warned him. Chen got a hot tag at 9:00 and he hit some karate chops, earning a “What is this, Mortal Kombat?” line from Stone. Tyra hit a gutwrench suplex on Zayda, but then one on Smokes, then one on Baylor! Bryce was going to hit her but he was cut off! Chen hit a double chop on Bryce and pinned him! I didn’t expect that!

Dante Chen, Drako Knox, Tyra Mae Steele, and Sean Legacy defeated Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Zayda Steele, and Bryce Donovan at 10:33.

* Drake was clearly not happy with Bryce and yelled at him.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke, who are excited to team up. Mathers wondered what Jamar Hampton is doing hanging out with It’s Gal. (With the match tonight, this will be the fifth Mathers’ match I’ve seen in six days. He really is a workhorse!)

* In the locker room, Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey talked about the I Quit match later. Carlee wondered how that’s going to go, being as Wendy Choo doesn’t speak, and she wondered what her voice even sounds like!

* Sean Legacy and modern cowboy Tate Wilder spoke. Legacy tried to cheer him up after some recent losses.

2, Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke vs. It’s Gal and Jamar Hampton. Rourke and Gal opened. Gal bodyslammed Mathers at 1:30. Mathers hit some European Uppercuts and a dropkick on Jamar. Hampton hit an impressive dropkick on Rourke, and the heels began working Aaron over in their corner. They hit a team vertical suplex at 3:30, then they both did push-ups before Gal got a nearfall. Jamar hit a splash on Rourke’s back while leapfrogging Gal; Stone marveled at Jamar’s athleticism.

Mathers got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Gal, then his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face at 5:30, then a fadeaway stunner from the corner. Rourke hit a missile dropkick. Mathers nailed his flip dive to the floor on both heels. Gal shoved Mathers into the ring post, and that distracted Rourke. In the ring, Gal and Hampton flipped Rourke into the air and slammed him to the mat for the pin. Really good action.

It’s Gal and Jamar Hampton defeated Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers at 6:51.

* Backstage, Chuey Armstrong interviewed Kali Armstrong. He said her next challenger could be the winner of the main event. Kali noted she’s been champ “about 100 days now.” Kali also wondered how Wendy Choo will quit because she doesn’t talk. Wendy Choo walked by the interview, and Kali was unnerved. [C]

* The Vanity Project were upset backstage and everyone was blaming Donovan again. Bryce was defensive, and he got in Jackson’s face. “You want an enforcer? I’ll show you what that means … champ,” Donovan said, then he turned and walked away.

3. Wendy Choo vs. Kendal Grey (w/Carlee Bright) in an I Quit Match. Grey attacked during the ring introductions and we’re underway! They traded punches on the mat, and Wendy slammed Grey’s head into a turnbuckle. Kendal tied Choo’s arm in a rope, but Wendy wasn’t going to quit on that! Choo vanished under the ring. Kendal went to check on her, but Choo pulled her under the ring at 2:30. They immediately returned, and Choo jabbed Grey in the stomach with a chair. Choo wrapped Grey’s back around the ring post as she pulled on one arm and one leg. Wendy wedged a chair in the corner.

Wendy snapped Grey’s throat on the bottom rope at 5:00 and remained in charge. Kendal hit a back elbow and a German Suplex, and she pushed Wendy’s head into the chair wedged in the corner! She slammed a chair across Wendy’s back a few times. Wendy hit a brainbuster at 6:30 and she shoved a chair into Kendal’s throat. Kendal applied an ankle lock; Choo escaped and she now hit a chairshot to Kendal’s back. She put a chair over Grey’s head and shoved her into the corner.

Wendy applied the Dirt Nap (sleeper on the mat); Grey flipped over to escape, and Kendal applied a cross-armbreaker! They both fell to the floor at 9:00. Wendy threw Grey into the ring steps and Kendal immediately sold pain in her right shoulder. They got back into the ring. Grey dropped Wendy on an open chair, then she hit a slingshot doublestomp. She re-applied a cross-armbreaker. After writhing on the mat for a minute, Choo quit!

Kendal Grey defeated Wendy Choo in an I Quit Match at 10:51.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining episode. I really liked all three matches. I should have expected The Vanity Project to lose, as the ‘blame Bryce’ drama has been unfolding for weeks. A strong main event. I think Grey is so talented in the ring; now she needs to find a way to really connect with the audience. I thought Rourke and Mathers would win in their debut. I just think so highly of Mathers (again, he’s now had at least 102 matches this year!) and I hate seeing him not get big wins in NXT. This is a highly watchable episode.

The episode clocked in at 52 minutes.