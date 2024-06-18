WWE Clash at the Castle poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event received a B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote.

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the WWE Championship topped our best match poll with 47 percent of the vote. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship finished a close third with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show B+ grade and I gave the show a B- grade. The 2023 WWE Clash at the Castle event received an A grade from 56 percent of the voters and a B grade from 30 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.