Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast (free audio) with Jason Powell as a guest discussing the month of June 2021 including two rounds of WWE talent cuts, big AEW announcements, Samoa Joe returning to NXT

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest edition of the Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast features Josh and I discussing the month of June 2021 including two rounds of WWE talent cuts, big AEW announcements, Samoa Joe returning to NXT. Listen to the free show at F4WOnline.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s always a treat to get together with Josh, who is in the midst of reviewing the entire year of 2021 in a series of podcasts, which I encourage you to check out.