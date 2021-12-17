What's happening...

Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast (free audio) with Jason Powell as a guest discussing the month of June 2021 including two rounds of WWE talent cuts, big AEW announcements, Samoa Joe returning to NXT

December 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest edition of the Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast features Josh and I discussing the month of June 2021 including two rounds of WWE talent cuts, big AEW announcements, Samoa Joe returning to NXT. Listen to the free show at F4WOnline.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s always a treat to get together with Josh, who is in the midst of reviewing the entire year of 2021 in a series of podcasts, which I encourage you to check out.

