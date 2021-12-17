What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The return of Roman Reigns and a match advertised for tonight’s show

December 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The return of Roman Reigns.

-Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland.

Powell’s POV: The WWE website preview is playing up the potential drama that Brock Lesnar created within The Bloodline during his appearance on last week’s show. Smackdown will be held in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

