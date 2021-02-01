NXT TV preview: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches and an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

-Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

