AEW Dynamite preview: Beach Break edition lineup, three matches and a wedding

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag match.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker.

-A tag team battle royal for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution (Entrants: Young Bucks, Top Flight, Private Party, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, FTR, Chris Jericho and MJF, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, The Acclaimed).

-The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Powell’s POV: If the Young Bucks win the battle royal, they will get to choose their own challengers for the AEW Tag Title match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.