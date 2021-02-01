MLW Fusion preview: Baklei Brawl and MLW Tag Title match featured on Wednesday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger in a Baklei Brawl.

-Los Parks vs. TJP and Bu Ku Dao for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Followup to former NBA referee Tim Donaghy helping Richard Holliday beat Savio Vega in last night’s strap match.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also hyping appearances by Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, and the Von Erichs. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.