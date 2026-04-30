TNA Impact results (4/30): Moore’s review of Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Guitar Strap Match, Mustafa Ali vs. Adam Brooks for the TNA International Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,137)

Taped April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena

Simulcast April 30, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s Thursday Night Impact aired. The Impact intro theme aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Vincent made his entrance first. Jeff Hardy made his entrance. Jeff attacked Vincent before the bell, and the babyface was rewarded for the attack with the ref ringing the bell…

1. Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent. Jeff hit a dropkick and quickly went for a Swanton, but Vincent ducked to ringside. Jeff hit Vincent with a dive at ringside. Vincent blocked a Wisper of the Wind. Jeff hit Vincent with his signature modified enzuigiri. Jeff went for a Swanton again, but Vincent tripped Jeff off the top rope. Vincent worked on Jeff with methodical submission holds and strikes.

Jeff turned the tide by hitting Vincent with a jawbreaker. Both men took each other out with stereo Crossbodies. Jeff rallied with clotheslines after he recovered. Jeff hit Vincent with his signature double leg drop combo, which got him a two count. Vincent punched Jeff in the kidney to block a Twist of Fate. Jeff dragged Vincent away from the top rope and landed a Twist of Fate for a nearfall.

Jeff used a double leg drop to hook the legs and get a nearfall. Vincent rolled up Jeff for a two count of his own. Jeff hit Vincent with a sitout Gourd Buster. Vincent continued to focus on the lower back of Jeff. Vincent went to the top rope, but the lights went out. The lights came back on and “Broken” Matt Hardy appeared between Jeff and Vincent, to prevent Vincent from hitting Jeff.

Matt did his “delete” hand motions, leading to the lights going out again. When the lights came back on, somehow Vincent was the one knocked out now and Jeff was on the to rope. Jeff hit Vincent with the Swanton Bomb for the victory.

Jeff Hardy defeated Vincent via pinfall in 7:55.

Dutch dragged Vincent to ringside and carried him to the back. Dutch also turned back at Jeff to do his weird tongue thing. Vincent woke up and looked astonished…

John’s Thoughts: Your usual 50-50 booking of a tag team in singles matches to set up for a stipulation rubber match between both teams. I thought they would do this sooner, but they did drag out the Hardys trusting The Righteous for longer than expected. Based off Broken Matt showing up, this is most likely going to set up a Broken Hardys cinematic match at the Hardy compound. Personally, I’ve gotten a bit burned out on them after reviewing them over the years; but at the same time, current TNA viewers might not have been exposed to those fun Broken Hardy matches. It could be fun, and as a cinematic it fits into AMC’s cinema identity.

Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian backstage. Gia asked him how he feels going into the first “Walk with Elijah” match. Gia noted that the match starts outside of the ring, but the only way you can win is to get to the ring and touch all four corners (So… it’s a Texas Bullrope match). Kazarian said he’s approaching the match like he has for two decades.

He talked about being in innovative matches throughout his career, like the first Ultimate X match, the first Steel Asylum match, the first X Division King of the Mountain, and now he’ll win the first Walk With Elijah match. He said tonight we’ll walk with the king…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Tom Hannifan plugged McKenzie Mitchell’s new book, Threads of Triumph…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero) vs. Adam Brooks for the TNA International Championship. Ali took down Brooks with a Shoulder Tackle and Huracanrana. Ali followed up with a Spinning Heel Kick, acting like he was toying with Brooks. Brooks came back with a Yakuza Kick and backdrop. Ali took a time out at ringside.

Ali caught a sliding Brooks at ringside with a draping DDT. Ali hit Brooks with a Rolling Neckbreaker for a nearfall. Ali continued to toy with Brooks with methodical offense. Brooks swatted Ali out of the air with a right hook and followed up with a Suicide Dive. Ali caught Brooks with a Superkick, but Brooks came back with Cheeky Nandos, a Power Bomb, and a Ushigoroshi for a nearfall.

Ali dodged a reverse cannonball at ringside. Brooks missing the move, caused him to take himself out. Ali got in Carlos Silva’s face a bit at ringside. Ali re-entered the ring and hit Brooks with a 450 for the win.

Mustafa Ali defeated Adam Brooks via pinfall in 5:57 to retain the TNA International Championship.

He’s back this week! TNA President Carlos Silva handed Mustafa Ali the TNA International Championship…

John’s Thoughts: A small part of me is disappointed they didn’t give this more time (Adam Brooks is friends with Buddy Matthews and they have a similar style). Buddy Matthews and Mustafa Ali had some of the best matches on 205 Live and I was hoping for at least a taste of that between Ali and Buddy’s clone. That said, I actually like Ali going over strong for the long run as it can put Ali on a path to going to the world title; and maybe Ali can slowly and surely build up the International belt in the process because the belt doesn’t really stand out in a good way yet.

The show cut to Eric Young outside for a promo segment, talking about EC3. Young said he feels like Ethan hasn’t changed, while Young has changed, adapted, evolved, and become more pure (I mean? I feel like Eric Young hasn’t changed for years either). Young said he sees the truth more clearly and became more violent and real. Young said maybe he and EC3 can sort things out next week in a no-rules, anything goes…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Slammiversary…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford vs. Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade. Rosemary and Crawford started the match. Crawford knocked Sade and Allie off the apron. Rosemary worked on Crawford with strikes and an Exploder Suplex. Allie bit Crawford. Sade hit all three opponents at ringside with a crossbody.[c]

Back from break, the heels were cutting the ring in half on Rosemary. Rosemary managed to bring in Allie for the hot tag. Allie hit Tessa with a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Allie and Rosemary hit Crawford and Tessa with the Upside Down. Rosemary and Mara then tackled Mila. Allie hit Mila with a Codebreaker for the win.

Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade defeated Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford, and Tessa Blanchard via pinfall in 8:33.

John’s Thoughts: A dominant win for the returning Allie. Mila eating the pin makes me think that things aren’t over yet as they used that finish to protect Tessa. I’m still not sure how confident TNA is in pushing Tessa as they’ve been understandably gun-shy about putting her in a prominent position. As for the other side, so far TNA hasn’t been cringe about the Undead Realm stuff, and I’ve actually enjoyed all the fun cameos that came with bringing Allie back. I hope they continue to utilize Rosemary and Allie in skits as they are a fun act, and I also hope they stick with cute and innocent Allie as that’s her most successful persona (she does still like doing her horror movie head tilt though).

It was time for the sponsored TNA injury report. Mike Santana and Rich Swann are “cleared”, but were given the night up to rest and recover. Trey Miguel is “out” with a knee laceration and is being monitored by BioFlex. Frankie Kazarian and Elijah are cleared…

Matthew Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appeared via webcam. He was back at his home in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Santino said he was told he was no longer suspended. He said a lot of paperwork went into the investigation conducted on him. He said he owes his innocence to a witness, and him hitting a talent was a misunderstanding. Santino said he saw The System jump Moose and Leon Slater four on one.

Santino booked Slater and Moose vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander. He said he also noticed KC Navarro and Nic Nemeth becoming friends. Santino said because Nic pinned Bear Bronson, KC and Nic will get a title shot against The System for the tag team titles. Santino also booked Ariana Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title with Xia Brookside banned from ringside. Santino said his “witness” was Indi Hartwell and she’s also no longer suspended…

Back at the arena, Indi Hartwell made her entrance to the stage. Indi said she and Santino were unjustly suspended, but she’s happy to be back. Indi said she still has unfinished business with Ariana Grace. Indi said no matter what happens in the title match next week, her goal hasn’t changed (winning the title). She said with or without a title, she’ll go after Ariana Grace first…

Mike Santana cut a promo backstage. Santana talked about how he and Rich Swann represented the letters TNA well last week. Nic Nemeth walked up to Santana holding his Call Your Shot trophy. Nemeth reminded Santana that he can cash in his trophy at any time. Nic said he’ll win the Tag Titles next week, and then follow that up with a world title win, leaving Santana with nothing. Nic left…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Lockdown…

Daria Rae was in her “office” (which is the locker room). Rae was presumably on a call with a person from the Board of Directors, who told her that Indi and Santino were no longer suspended. After the call ended, Indi Hartwell approached Daria looking cheerful. Daria said she knows that Indi got Santino un-suspended. Daria said Indi’s TNA contract is coming up and she better tread lightly…

The show cut to The Personal Concierge in the ring. He said he’s about to introduce the fans to a real life Greek god and human adonis. He said while you are all sleeping, he’s lurking. While all of you are eating, he’s fasting. While all of you are crying, he’s smiling. The Concierge said that he’s better than all of you and a future champion.

The Concierge introduced Mr. Elegance who made his entrance with the rest of the Elegance Brand. Home Town Man made his entrance wearing a Syracuse college basketball jersey. Home Town Man was also showing off his cap that doubles as a mask…

4. Mr. Elegance (w/Ash, M, Heather, The Personal Concierge) vs. The Home Town Man. Mr. Elegance told HTM to pause so he can do his usual Jojo poses. HTM instead went into a wristlock sequnce. Elegance did a leap over Home Town Man, which allowed HTM to sweep him and put the boots to him. Home Town Man hit Mr. Elegance with a Helicopter Spin into a TKO.

HTM did a baseball slide into a right hook on Elegance. Elegance came back with a spinebuster and series of shoulder tackles. Elegance hit HTM with knees on the ground. Elegance followed up by grinding HTM’s face into the ground. Ash and M gave HTM cheap shots at ringside in front of the ref, but he just told them to go away (what?).

HTM held onto the Syracuse Jersey that M was smothering him with and was apparently getting powered up by it. Home Town Man did the Hulk Hogan “you” spot followed by punches. HTM hit Elegance with an elbow drop. HTM hit Elegance with a crossbody for a two count. Ash got on the apron and tried to seduce The Home Town Man.

While Ash’s eyes were closed, HTM held up his mask-cap and Ash was making out with it. Hannifan said it looks like Ash was into it. Ash opened her eyes and was shocked that she was making out with a hat. HTM put the mask-hat on Ash and she acted freaked out. This allowed Mr. Elegance to hit Home Town Man with a Reverse Shell Shocked for the win.

Mr. Elegance defeated The Home Town Man via pinfall in 6:03.

John’s Thoughts: Sports entertainment shenanigans. Pretty harmless. Mr. Elegance may be a bit cringe, but he does get a chuckle out of me. I’m a fan of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, and Mr. Elegance looks like Jungle Boy Jack Perry if he were a Jojo character. That said, Heather and M are the tag team champions, but I feel like they haven’t been doing much tag teaming because The Elegance Brand has been stuck doing comedy sidequests and working with the guests that show up in TNA.

Allie and Mara Sade were happy backstage. Allie said she’s so happy to be teaming with Mara. Mara said she’s happy that Allie is out of the Undead Realm. Allie said she’s happy to be alive. Rosemary said they have work to do, so they need to stay focused. Allie said “I just like to bit people’s faces off, okay!”. Mara asked Allie “how did it taste?”. Rosemary said Mara and Allie look like a couple of freaks.

Rosemary asked Mara what she thinks about the dead? Mara said she digs it. Mara started doing body rolls which tempted Allie to attempt. Mara and Allie did body rolls like they were the girl band Sistar in the music video “Ma Boy”. Rosemary tried to act annoyed, but couldn’t resist the body roll…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Low key, I get Rosemary there. When you see someone doing the Ma Boy body rolls, you can’t resist joining in on the body rolling (Don’t judge me!). I was afraid that we were going to get stupid lightning bolts and zombies, but I’m really digging this Allie, Rosemary, and Mara trio. I like that Allie’s ditched the horror movie stuff that she really likes; and instead, she’s reverted to her more lovable, adorkable persona. Mara Sade has been a gem in TNA since leaving NXT and has already become one of the popular stars in the Knockouts division.

Tom Hannifan hyped the return of TNA Lockdown and noted that it’s been ten years since the last Lockdown PPV (This was the PPV where every match is a steel cage match. Will there be Lethal Lockdown?)…

Gia Miller approached Lei Ying Lee, who was at a table looking depressed. Gia pointed out that Lee asked for the interview and had something to say. Lee told Gia that she doesn’t want the Knockouts title shot anymore. She said it was too much for her. She said she is going to talk to Santino so she can go back to China to be with her family.

Here comes the ultimate sad man, Tommy Dreamer, to the rescue! Tommy Dreamer showed up and sat down next to Lee. Dreamer said Santino and Silva weren’t here (Wait? Didn’t we just see Carlos Silva here an hour ago?). Dreamer said he gets that a friend betraying Lee can hurt her mental health. Dreamer said a friend turned on him once at Summer Camp and they’ve been enemies ever since.

Dreamer said Lee doesn’t just represent China, she represents everyone that doesn’t give up. He said if it’s too much for her mental health, he gets it. Dreamer asked Lee to go out there and win. Dreamer said Lee will make everyone proud because he, Gia, and the fans believe in her. Lee was still crying as she thanked Dreamer and Gia. She said she will win…

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater made his entrance in street clothes. Slater said he’s feeling good because every day he gets closer to making history again. Slater said on May 15th, he’ll break the “Longest Reigning X Division Champion” record. He said that Cedric Alexander can’t keep his name out his mouth. Slater said Cedric calls himself “prime”, but Cedric was in his prime back when Slater was in Elementary School.

Slater talked about how Cedric keeps complaining about how he should have won at Rebellion. He said Cedric did get a win over him a few weeks ago. Slater said if Cedric wants another title shot, Slater is willing to grant that opportunity. Slater said he’s trained every single day since he was 9, and he won’t let a rat like Cedric take his gold. He said he’s willing to beat Cedric’s ass for a third time.

Cedric Alexander made his entrance to the stage. He called Slater a child and fake champion. He said Slater’s new teeth are fake too. He said he doesn’t want a championship opportunity, he deserves one. He said if Slater can make it to the 15, he’ll have that record. He said Slater won’t make it that far. Cedric said at the live show in Sacremento, Daria Rae booked Slater vs. Cedric for the title, one more time.

Cedric said Slater might not make it that far due to Slater being in a tag match next week. He said Slater might not make it tonight. Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards jumped Slater from behind with Alisha Edwards hanging around at ringside. Moose made his entrance wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt.

Moose slowly walked to the ring while Slater was getting his ass kicked (Dammit Moose!). Moose gave Cedric a big boot first. He then took down Myers with a right hand and gave Eddie a Uranage. Moose and Bear traded right hands. Moose took down Bear with a pump kick. Slater kicked Myers. Moose power bombed Myers on top of the rest of the System at ringside. Moose went for a Spear on Alisha, but her husband dragged her to safety at ringside. The segment ended with the babyfaces standing tall in the ring…

Separate shots of Elijah and Frankie Kazarian were shown as they were walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I actually like the way they are pushing Moose and his current babyface run is way better than his first. That said, Moose really needs to show some urgency when saving his fellow babyfaces because he always tends to walk to the ring slowly (Thumbs up to Eddie and Bear for not freezing when they heard entrance music). Flashbacks to Jeff Hardy doing his dance while his brother was getting his ass kicked by Andrade. Anyways, I did like that segment as they set up a hook, a goal, and drama revolving around the May 14th date. It’s a live show too, so spoilers won’t get out. Good hook for their live show with meaningful stakes as it would be devastating to see Slater not get the record right at the finish line.

Tom Hannifan hyped Slammiversary ticket sales…

Ryan Nemeth was sitting on a couch and complaining to someone off screen about his brother hanging out with KC Navarro instead of him. He said he feels left out. He said this reminded him of when his parents didn’t show up to his spelling bee as a kid because they wanted to be with Nic. The camera zoomed out, and he was talking to AJ Francis.

AJ asked Ryan how he got in the room? Ryan said the door was open so he just wandered in. AJ talked about Ryan is complaining about getting screwed over; but last year Ryan and Nic screwed AJ over. Ryan said he felt a bit bad. He said when he was screwing over AJ it felt awesome, but when it happens to him it sucks. AJ said he doesn’t care about the Nemeth family drama, but Ryan better make sure to leave KC to him…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. KC Navarro and Nic Nemeth for the Tag Team Championships, EC3 vs. Eric Young in a No-DQ match, Moose and Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander, and Ariana Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Championship.

A rules graphic aired as Tom Hannifan ran through the rules of the “Walk with Elijah” Match…

The camera cut to backstage where there were referees with Elijah and Frankie Kazarian. For some reason, Elijah’s theme was playing in the background (This is a “walk with Elijah” match I guess?). The referees strapped the wrists of Frankie and Elijah. The referee asked both men if they were ready to walk. The bell rang once they agreed…

5. Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a “Walk with Elijah” Strap Match. The referee put the strap back on Kazarian after he immediately took the strap off after the bell. Once the brawling started, Elijah had the advantage and tossed around Frankie. The instrumental from Elijah’s theme was still playing. Kazarian got the advantage once he rubbed some hand sanitizer in Elijah’s face.

Kazarian slammed the door to the medic’s room into Elijah’s shoulder. Elijah lifted Frankie and crotched him on a crossbar backstage. Frankie dodged a ladder that Elijah tried to drop on him. Elijah put Frankie on a dolly and launched him into boxes. The show cut to commercial after Elijah dragged Kazarian to ringside.[c]

Elijah touched two corners, but Frankie stopped him. Elijah did the same to Frankie. Kazarian tossed a guitar into the ring. Frankie got the advantage after Elijah couldn’t find a table. Elijah then used the strap to yank Kazarian into the barricade. Elijah continued his dominance for a stretch of time. Elijah hit Kazarian with an Old School into a Sunset Bomb.

Elijah got three corners, but was stopped when Frankie whipped him with the strap. Frankie dumped Elijah to ringside, but Elijah dragged him to ringside with the strap. Frankie got control back and hit Elijah with a leg drop on the apron. Both men took turns yanking each other into the ringpost. Kazarian put Elijah in the Chickenwing, but Elijah stayed on his feet and got three corners.

He was a foot away from the final corner, but fell to the mat into the Chickenwing. Frankie went for Old School, but Elijah dragged him into a knee lift. Elijah used the strap as a weapon, but Kazarian countered Elijah into a Backstabber. Frankie touched three corners, but was tripped when Elijah yanked the strap. This caused the strap to break apart.

Elijah tried to choke Kazarian, but Kazarian blocked it. Elijah pulled Kazarian in and hit him with the Highwayman’s Farewell. Elijah touched three corners, but Frankie got up and pulled Elijah over with the strap. Elijah picked up the nearby guitar and whacked Kazarian over the head with hit. Elijah touched the final corner for the win.

Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian in a “Walk With Elijah” Strap Match in 16:27.

Elijah celebrated his win and sung his entrance theme to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A fine gimmick match that was a bit disjointed at points. It was a bit weird to have the mellow background music during the backstage part. I was actually a fan of Dre playing in the background of New Jack matches, but the tone fit an actual fight. Maybe it’s just me and people were fine with it here. As for the match, it was okay, but nothing really standout.

A harmless episode of TNA, but to me this also felt like a step down from the last couple of weeks. I felt like a lot of the matches left more to be desired. The backstage stuff was fine in progressing stories. The best parts of the show for me, believe it or not, were the Allie, Mara, and Rosemary stuff as well as the set up to Leon Slater going after the Longest Champion record.