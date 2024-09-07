House of Glory “Chicago 2024” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Donovan Dijak for the HOG Title, Zilla Fatu vs. Mustafa Ali for the HOG Crown Jewel Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

House of Glory “Chicago 2024”

September 5, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

New York based House of Glory Wrestling debuted in Chicago. This venue is routinely used by other Chicago-area promotions; it’s an attractive ballroom with high ceilings and the room is packed with 300 fans. Jason Solomon and JD from New York provided commentary.

1. “Cold Blooded Killers” Nolo Kitano and Raheem Royal (w/Jay Armani) vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews for the HOG Tag Team Titles. I am watching this Saturday morning (9/7), so I just saw Bang and Matthews compete on AEW Collision. CBK attacked from behind to open. Raheem wore red pants tonight while Kitano wore black pants. Bang hit his axe kick from August’s shoulders and the crowd chanted “new champ!” The heels began working over August on the floor. The announcers talked a lot about Charles Mason, the leader of CBK, who isn’t here tonight. Raheem hit a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall at 3:30. The crowd began chanting “F— New York!” as the beatdown on Matthews continued.

Matthews finally hit a doublestomp at 5:30 on Kitano and he made the hot tag to Bang. Davey hit a series of chops and a handspring-back-elbow, then a top-rope crossbody block on Royal for a nearfall. Bang applied an Octopus Stretch in the middle of the ring; Matthews jumped in and applied one, too. Matthews got back in and hit some chops. Bang hit a Buckshot Lariat at 9:00. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor while Matthews hit his dive through the ropes. (This is a usual spot for B&M but I think the announcers hadn’t seen it before.) In the ring, Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomps on Royal’s back for a nearfall. Bang went for Spears Tower but Royal cut it off with a superkick! Royal then hit a Superman Punch and was loudly booed.

Royal tried his own Spears Tower, but Davey cut him in half with a spear! Bang then hit the Spears Tower on Royal for a believable nearfall at 12:00, but Armani pulled the ref from the ring and was loudly booed. Nolo sprayed mist in August’s eyes! He hit a doublestomp on Bang, as Bang was on Royal’s shoulders, and they got the cheap win. Good opener. (The commentators didn’t call any of the B&M offense by name, which again tells me they just weren’t familiar with them.)

Raheem Royal and Nolo Kitano defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 12:55.

* Jay Lyon came out solo! He attacked Jay Armani and our next match is underway!

2. Jay Lyon vs. Jay Armani. Again, Lyon is about the size of Evil Uno and also wears a mask, and he hit an armdrag off the ropes. Lyon hit a Lionsault (an Asai Moonsault) to the floor. In the ring, Armani took control and grounded Lyon. Lyon hit his handspring-back-spin kick at 4:00. Nolo and Raheem beat up Lyon on the floor! Armani continued the beatdown, and the fans chanted, “New Ref!” Lyon finally hit a swinging Flatliner move out of the ropes at 6:30. The ref finally ejected Royal and Kitano, and we got a loud “Get the f— out!” chant as they headed to the back. Lyon fired up and hit some punches, then some rapid-fire chops in the corner. Lyon hit a Circle of Life (swinging uranage) for a nearfall at 8:30. Armani hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. They traded kicks. Lyon hit a Burning Hammer and scored the pin. Solid match.

Jay Lyon defeated Jay Armani at 10:21.

3. Gringo Loco vs. Daron Richardson vs. Joe Alonzo vs. Arez vs. Robbie Eagles vs. Amazing Red in a six-way scramble match for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Gringo came out first and the Chicago native got a nice pop; he is the champion; I wrote their names in order of entrance. I’ve been fortunate to see several Eagles’ matches in the past two weeks as the Australian is on a whirlwind U.S. summer tour. Alonzo wrestled the sole dark match for AEW Collision on Friday. Red got a nice pop as the final entrant. Daron got on the mic but the crowd chanted profanities at him as well as “we don’t know you!” The commentators said Daron was “getting the Dominik Mysterio treatment” by these Chicago fans. He said he’s going to dedicate his victory to the greatest city in the world, New York!

Alonzo got on the mic but he was booed, too! He was irate and said he’s the king of Chicago. Four guys hit a superkick on Alonzo to start the match! Arez and Loco opened in the ring and traded quick Lucha offense; they clearly know each other so well, and we got a “Lucha!” chant. Daron entered (this isn’t a tag match!) and he traded offense with Loco. Eagles hit a spinning heel kick on Daron. Red got in and locked up with Eagles; this is so cool. They traded quick reversals and had a standoff at 3:00. Eagles applied the Ron Miller Special leg lock (the commentators still not calling moves of anyone not a HOG regular) on Alonzo.

Eagles hit some chops on Loco. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow on Robbie. Alonzo pulled Loco from the ring and he whipped Gringo into the guardrail at 5:30. Eagles hit a springboard dropkick on Joe’s knee. Robbie then hit a flip dive to the floor on several guys and landed on his feet. Loco then hit a flip dive onto everyone. Red then hit a dive onto them (the cameras didn’t show it well.) Arez then hit a Bailey-style Triangle Moonsault onto everyone at 7:30 and we got a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Arez hit a DDT on Loco. Alonzo hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. Red nailed a spin kick to Joe’s head. Red hit a huracanrana on Loco, but Loco hit a fallaway slam on Red.

Daron hit a springboard bulldog on Loco and was booed. Eagles hit a flying forearm to the back of Daron’s head. Loco hit a slingshot powerbomb on Eagles for a nearfall but several guys made the save, and suddenly all six were down at 10:30 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Red nailed a top-rope Poison Rana on Loco! Awesome. Alonzo hit a Cross Rhodes swinging face plant on Red and was booed. Eagles hit a Turbo Backpack on Daron for a nearfall. Arez hit a Pele Kick on Eagles, then a Northern Lights Suplex on Eagles for a nearfall at 13:00.

Loco hit his second-rope Canadian Destroyer. Alonzo hit a superkick on Red and tossed him to the floor. Eagles and Red pulled Alonzo to the floor, and those three fought into the crowd! Richardson leapt off the balcony onto several guys below! That’s quite a fall, and he deservedly got a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Loco hit his top-rope Base Bomb (swinging powerbomb) to pin Arez. That was a stellar high-flying match.

Gringo Loco defeated Daron Richardson, Joe Alonzo, Arez, Robbie Eagles, and Amazing Red to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 14:44.

4. Ken Broadway vs. Oni King. Ken waved a wad of bills as he walked to the ring then threw them in the air as he got into the ring. I doubt that I’ve seen Oni before; he is a bald, Black man and he’s the babyface. The commentators said Oni recently scored a victory over former WWE star JTG. However, Broadway clearly has the experience advantage, and he grounded Oni early on; Ken is much more muscular and has an overall size advantage. Oni hit a chop; Ken hit a louder chop. Oni hit some more. Broadway hit a knee to the side of the head, then a kick that sent Oni to the floor at 4:00. The crowd is a bit quiet as they don’t know these two.

In the ring, Broadway stayed in charge and kept Oni grounded. Oni hi an Exploder Suplex at 7:00, then a running boot for a nearfall. They traded overhand chops while fighting on their knees. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Broadway hit a Saito Suplex and he celebrated. He nailed a running Penalty Kick to Oni’s chest, then an impressive German Suplex for the pin. So-so match; Oni is clearly quite green. (A check of cagematch.net shows he isn’t entered into their system yet.)

Ken Broadway defeated Oni King at 11:03.

5. Megan Bayne vs. Kylie Rae for the HOG Women’s Title. Chicago native Rae also got a huge pop. Bayne has a clear height, strength, overall size advantage. Sam Laterna jumped in on commentary to provide some insight, and I like her being added to the booth. We got a handshake at the bell, but Bayne was forceful in her grip. The commentators talked about Kylie taking time off for both mental health reasons, then to become a mom. Megan easily shoved Kylie to the mat. Kylie hit a running kick to the side of the face. Megan hit a fallaway slam at 3:00, then some shoulder thrusts in the corner and a Stinger Splash, then a double underhook suplex for a nearfall.

Bayne hit some bodyslams and was in complete control, hitting a Michinoku Driver at 5:30 for a nearfall, and she kept her grounded with a chinlock. Kylie dove through the ropes onto Megan at 7:30; she got a nearfall back in the ring. Kylie was on the apron; Bayne stood on the bottom rope and hit a back suplex, bringing Kylie back into the ring and they were both down. They began trading overhand chops and forearm strikes. Kylie hit a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall, and she applied a crossface at 10:00, and the crowd taunted Megan to tap out. Megan escaped and set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Kylie escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. Bayne hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, a leaping clothesline, then the Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good match.

Megan Bayne defeated Kylie Rae to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 11:10.

* A 15-minute intermission wasn’t edited out.

6. Zilla Fatu vs. Mustafa Ali for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Ali wore his elaborate red robe; no secret service with him, so I think that gimmick is now over. Zilla has the size advantage and we got a “this is awesome!” chant before they even locked up. They jawed at each other and Ali gave him a middle finger. Ali hit a chop that Zilla no-sold. Fatu hit a hip-toss and a bodyslam; he went for the Samoan Spike but Ali ducked it and went to the floor to regroup at 3:00. The commentators talked about Zilla beating Carlos Ramirez to win the title.

Ali hit a head-scissors takedown in the ring, and it sent Zilla to the floor. In the ring, Zilla slammed Ali’s head into the turnbuckle and he took control, hitting a winding uranage for a nearfall at 5:30. He tied Ali in the Tree of Woe, but Ali escaped and hit his rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zilla flipped Ali to the floor, then he dove over the top rope and barreled onto Ali at 7:30. They fought at ringside. Zilla’s head hit the ring post. In the ring, Ali missed a 450 Splash, and Zilla immediately hit a pop-up Samoan Drop at 9:00. Fatu hit a uranage for a nearfall.

Ali again ducked a Samoan Spike and got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit five consecutive superkicks, then a running dropkick in the corner. However, Ali charged and landed face-first on the middle turnbuckle. Zilla missed a frogsplash. Ali nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 11:30, and they were both down. Ali hit some clotheslines but they just staggered Zilla. Fatu then hit a clothesline that dropped Ali. He hit two Samoan Spikes but only got a nearfall! They fought to the floor, where Ali hit a stunner across the guardrail. Ali then dove from the ring and over the guardrail and crashed onto Zilla. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” Both men tried to get back into the ring, but the ref counted them both out. Superb match.

Zilla Fatu vs. Mustafa Ali went to a double count-out at 14:52; Fatu retains the title.

* Ali got on the mic and demanded the match be restarted! Fatu said he and his family don’t give up. It appeared the match was going to be restarted, but Idris Jackson jumped in the ring and stomped on both of them. Idris said he’s the reason Zilla has the title. He kept jawing and didn’t realize Fatu was back on his feet! Zilla hit his leaping Samoan Spike on Idris. Idris scampered to the back. Ali got on the mic and put Zilla over. Good way to end this match with neither man taking the pin. They hugged afterwards.

7. Mike Santana vs. Donovan Dijak for the HOG World Title. The commentators talked about what a great year Santana has had; he has been champion for 277 days. They listed all the places Dijak has worked since leaving WWE. They stood nose to nose and Dijak has a huge size advantage and he pushed Santana into a corner to open. Santana tried some shoulder tackles but Dijak didn’t fall. Santana hit a dropkick that sent Donovan to the floor, and Santana immediately dove onto him at 2:30. They traded chops at ringside. Santana raked the back and they got back into the ring. Dijak threw him across the ring but only got a one-count. Santana hit a stiff kick to the lower back.

Dijak hit a back elbow and got a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and celebrated, and he kept Santana grounded. Santana fired up and hit some chops. He hit an enzuigiri at 9:30, then a stunner for a nearfall. Santana nailed a Death Valley Driver into the corner, then a rolling cannonball into the corner, but Dijak grabbed him and set up for Feast Your Eyes. However, Santana hit a Poison Rana. Dijak hit his twisting Mafia Kick for a nearfall and they were both down at 11:30.

Dijak set up for a chokeslam but Santana slapped him several times to escape. Dijak hit the sit-out chokebomb for a believable nearfall. Donovan hit a moonsault, but he couldn’t hit Feast Your Eyes. Santana hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00! They traded kicks. Dijak hit another spinning Mafia Kick, but Santana hit his stiff clothesline for the pin. Good action; I felt the winner was never in doubt but this built nicely. Santana got on the mic and put over the Chicago fans and Dijak, saying Donovan is at the best he’s ever been. He said HOG will be back here on Jan. 17.

Mike Santana defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the HOG World Title at 14:55.

Final Thoughts: A very entertaining show. I’ll narrowly go with Ali-Zilla for best match, ahead of the main event. I loved the scramble for third, and Megan-Kylie is a notable honorable mention. A lot to like here. This really is a great venue for wrestling; it’s an attractive room and 300 or so people look and sound great here.