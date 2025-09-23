NXT TV results (9/23): Moore’s review of NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a title vs. title match, final hype for NXT No Mercy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 23, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s Homecoming show aired…

Separate shots of Trick Williams and Oba Femi were shown as they were arriving at the Performance Center….

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer….

Myles Borne attacked Lexis King before the bell…

1. Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a Lights Out Match. Borne hit King with a Belly to Belly for a two count. King came back with a Northern Lariat for a two count. King hit Borne with a knee and a chair shot to the back. King worked on Borne with chair shots. King hit Borne with a Power Bomb. King slammed Borne in the corner and hit him with a few kicks in the corner. King slammed a trash can into Borne a few times. Borne came back with a power slam heading into break.[c]

Back from break, King hit his finisher on Borne on the announce table. King dumped King to ringside, but King punched Borne during a Suicide Dive. Borne used a Monkey Flip to send King into the steel steps. King came back with an Irish Whip into the steel steps. King wrapped a chair around Borne’s neck, but King avoided a stomp and gave King a Spear into the barricade.

King dumped Borne to ringside with a lariat. Borne tripped King and whipped King a few times with a belt. Borne gave King a DDT on the steel steps, but Borne recovered and gave King a Zig Zag through the sponsored table for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Lexis King via pinfall.

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone were chatting with Ava over TNA wrestlers being in the arena and pissed…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Fun opening match that exceeded expectations and Borne continuing to show improvement. Fun escalation of their feud and a nice ending.

All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr was in the crowd. Page noted that the AAA Latin American Champion Wagner was in the crowd. Page said that Wagner screwed him out of being a double champion after World’s Collide and invited him to World’s Collide. Page invited Wagner in the crowd now. “Wagner” stormed the ring and made Page tap out. Fake Wagner was actually Tavion Heights who posed with the title.

Backstage Ariana Grace told Jordynne Grace that they were related and shouldn’t be associated with each other. Jordynne said they should have a match later to prove that…

Candace Lerae made her entrance…[c]

Nascar’s Cole Custer introduced Candace Lerae and Lainey Reid…

2. Candace Lerae vs Lainey Reid in a WWE Speed Tournament Match. Reid got a two count after a moonsault. Reid and Lerae traded counters on the apron. Lerae hit Reid with a facebuster on the apron and then followed up with a crossbody.Lerae put Reid in a La Mistica submission. Reid countered her weight for a two count. Both women traded rapid pins. Reid hit Lerae with a running knee for the victory.

Lainey Red defeated Candace Lerae via pinfall in 2:24 5o become number one contender to the WWE Speed championship.

The show cut to Jaida Parker who said she didn’t enjoy Homecoming for Lash Legend picking up a W. Jaida said she sees past Legend. She said Legend should keep her dub W warm because Jaida will give her the dub she deserves…

Lyra Valkyra was chatting with Tatum Paxley backstage and Lyra respected how Tatum was consistently weird and respectful towards her. Izzi Dame showed up and told her that Lyra left her before. Izzi dragged Tatum away…

Jordynne Grace made her entrance…[c]

Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon were hyping up Andre Chase backstage. Cole Custer and Sam Myer showed up to also encourage them. Myer wondered if you said his and he appears. DarkState showed up and warned the Nascar guys to not say his name. They said his name, and he appears, I Believe in Joe Hendry. Clap Clap. Hendry said that they should have a match. Cutler proposed a match…

Ariana Grace made her entrance…

3. Jordynne Grace vs. Ariana Grace. Grace quickly regained advanage after being jumped. Ariana dodged a Vader Bomb and hit Jordynne with a running splash for a two count. Jordynne avoided an elbow drop. Jourynne used a few Gory bomb slams into a lariat. Jordynne hit Ariana with a spinebuster for the win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Ariana Grace via pinfall.

Stacks embraced Ariana after the match for some reason (they’re dating in real life). Blake Monroe hit Jordynne a few times with the pink kendo stick. Both women had to be separated. Robert Stone and Stevie Turner showed up. They booked both women in a steel cage weapon match…

John’s Thoughts: Sorry about the lack of live times, my clock wasn’t working. Steel cage weaponized? PG Lethal Lockdown? I do hope they allow some sort of violence as Blake Monroe’s recent promos have been great and should allow some sort of violent evolution of herself.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Lainey Reid about becoming number one contender to the Speed Championship. Lainey said she’ll show Sol Ruca southern hospiality to win the championship. Jacy Jayne showed up with Fatal Influence to congratulate Reid, but said she’ll defend her championship by herself..[c]

[Hour Two] Jacy Jayne made her entrance by herself. Jayne said to pretend that last week didn’t happen where she lost the match at Homecoming, because she’s been women’s champion for 100 days. She said she got rid of the labels of being “transitional” or “beatable” champion, and it’s laughable that someone like Lola Vice would beat her. Jacy said that Lola’s “underdog” story is her story and while Lola has been shaking her ass she’s been busting her ass.

Lola said said she expected another person talking about her ass. Lola said that Jacy was a toxic third wheel while she was busting her ass to get to where she is. Lola said she’s developed into a professional wrestler, a WWE Superstar. She said she wants to win the title for herself, the culture, and everyone that has her back. A “Lola” chant ensued. Lola said she likes the title of “No Mercy” because she’s going to show Jayne no mercy at No Mercy. Jacy said she knows that Lola is looking for validation from her parents an sisters, but she’ll show Lola that she’ll walk out as champion.

Jacy said that Lola will walk out as her family’s biggest disappoint. Lola gave Jacy a spinning backfist to knock out. Lola posed with the title belt…

Vic Joseph hyped DarkState vs. Joe Hendry and Chase U for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: They are really Lola as a potential future champion, but this was also good at pushing Jacy as keeping her title. I like the build. I don’t think Lola should get the title. Not that she doesn’t deserve it, but she deserves more character development. But at the same time, I like WWE’s effort for developing her more as a babyface, both in NXT and AAA.

A Josh Briggs promo aired where he bragged about the podcasters being hipocrites while people praising his matches. Briggs talked about Je’von Evans seaking approval makes him weak. He hyped up beating Evans at No Mercy…

Entrances for the net math took place….

4. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars vs. Joe Hendry, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors (w/Andre Chase). Dion hit Kale with a splash to the back. Kale came back with a roll up for a two count. Hendry tagged in and gave Dion a few chops. Kale dumped Shugars to ringside. DarkState were all dumped to ringside. Kale hit Dion and Shugars with a Fosbury Flop. The face team posed heading into break.[c]

Back from break, DarkState cut the ring in half on Dixon. A PIP showed Mike Santana arriving at the Performance Center. Griffin hit Dixon with a power slam. Hendry broke up the pin. Dixon caught the hot tag to Joe Hendry who gave DarkState lariats. Hendry gave Lennox a Fallaway Slam. Osiris took out Hendry with a lariat. Chase rallied up Connors at ringside. Connors tagged in and gave Dion a Gamengiri. Conor gave Saquon a Gamengiri and Tornado DDT.

Connors gave James a DDT when James got involved with Chase. DarkState regained control and Shugars gave Dixon a Shield Bomb for the victory.

DarkState defeated Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon, and Joe Hendry via pinfall.

John’s Thoughts: Fun match that boosted both teams. DarkState continue to put on their string of good matches. This was the first match I really enjoyed from the new Chase U as they both impressed here. Dixon did great in his build up to the hot tag and Fit Finlay’s son, Uriah Connors, had his best showing in WWE yet. I’m interested to see what they’re building up with TNA vs. WWE especially with Joe Hendry being fully on the WWE side as a separate version of his TNA character.

A Ricky Saints promo aired where he talked about his hometown home no longer being available due to the storms in New Orleans. He said he’s proud to come back due to being a New Orleans guy. He said you may see the style and glamor, but he is here to represent represent everyone from the street vendors to the artists, people thinking he wasn’t supposed to make it. He said he didn’t let a circumstance define it. He said He represents those have made it beyond.

Saints said every hug is a representation of Ricky Saints. He said Saturday isn’t about just winning the championship, but making the believers into non belivers. He said he’ll be NXT Champion and will lead the world into the new era, an Absolute Era, because he has to…

Vic hyped Saints vs. Oba or Trick at No Mercy. Vic also hype Jacy vs. Lola for the title. Vic ran through the No Mercy card…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Je’von Evans about his upcoming match while TNA wrestlers also not being hyped about the next TNA title match. Je’von was hyping his match, but the camera panned over to show Jazmyn Nyx knocked out. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley showed up, but instead of support her, Henley said “only the strong survive” as both women left….

Trick Williams made his entrance. TNA Wrestlers Moose, Heather By Elegance, Xia Brookside, and Steve Maclin were shown in the crowd…[c]

Oba Femi made his entrance…

5. NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a Title vs. Title match. Off rip, Trick rallied with strikes. Trick countered Oba power moves. Vic noted that Trick hasn’t faced Oba in a one-on-one match. Trick hit Oba with a Savate Kick, but Oba came back with a shove. Oba dumped Trick to ringside. Zack Wentz was shown in the crowd. Oba hit Trick with a clubbing blow. Trick hit Oba with a flapjack on the apron. Mike Santana jumped the apron and confronted Trick. Santana put on the headset to join commentary heading into break.[c]