NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show featuring Miz TV with Dolph Ziggler

March 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 624,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 613,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT show finished 44th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. The show was built around the Miz TV segment with new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, which set up the main event of Ziggler defending the title against LA Knight. The increased numbers are small, but it’s still a good sign considering that last week’s show was built up with the Roadblock theme.

