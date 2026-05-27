WWE Evolve results (5/27): Vetter’s review of Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the Evolve Championship, Wendy Choo and Laynie Luck vs. Sloane Jacobs vs. Nikkita Lyons, Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 62)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 27, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 13.”

* Backstage, Aaron Rourke narrated what matches will be on tonight’s episode. He is such a plucky babyface.

1. Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole. Harlem charged at the bell. I gotta reiterate that everything about Braxton makes me think of Chris Nowinski. Cole hit a swinging neckbreaker and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 1:00. Cole hit a suplex for a nearfall. Harlem hit a sidewalk slam at 3:30. He hit some clotheslines and a release German Suplex. They brawled to the floor. Cole grabbed a chair and struck Harlem. The ref saw all of this and called for the bell. Lame. A bad finish, and the match wasn’t really good either.

Harlem Lewis defeated Braxton Cole via DQ at 4:51.

* Timothy Thatcher’s two unnamed “private security” officers grabbed Harlem a bit roughly and took him to the back. Rosenberg thought it was unnecessary how they treated Harlem. (The commentators made a point of saying we still don’t even know their names.)

* Backstage, Foreman Timothy Thatcher told Tate Wilder that he’s headed full-time to NXT.

* A vignette aired for Chazz “Starboy” Hall. He talked about his unique denim gear and that he has “the most heart and the most fighting spirit, and the cutest smile.”

* In the locker room, Tristan Angels was spraying his body.

2. Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons vs. Wendy Choo and Laynie Luck. Lyons and Luck opened. We see Karmen Petrovic in the VIP lounge at ringside. Basic reversals early on. Sloane entered and hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, and they worked over Laynie early on. Wendy entered and hit a Helluva Kick on Lyons for a nearfall at 1:30, then a basement dropkick. Lyons went for the splits, but Laynie got her knee up in the groin! Ouch! The commentators really didn’t sell that. [C]

Coming back from the break, the heels were working over Luck in their corner. Sloane hit a sisdelam for a nearfall at 3:30. The commentators talked about Sloane making her way back to NXT, as she hit an elbow drop off the ropes for a nearfall. Laynie finally hit an enzuigiri on Lyons, and she tagged in Choo at 5:00. Wendy hit some running back elbows and a short-arm clothesline on Jacobs, then a cartwheel-back-elbow in the corner, then a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Lyons re-entered and hit a German Suplex on Choo, then a roundhouse kick to the jaw. Nikkita and Laynie fought to the floor, while Sloane covered Choo for the pin. Good match.

Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeated Wendy Choo and Laynie Luck at 6:45.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed the winners at ringside. Sloane boasted that she’s back where she belongs.

* In his office, Thatcher told Elijah Holyfield that he will make his debut match next week. (So far, he’s keeping his name! But for how much longer?) Thatcher started talking about an upcoming “Succession III,” but Kam Hendrix interrupted him, upset that Tate will be exclusive to NXT, while he still splits time.

* A vignette aired for PJ Vasa. She will be back next week! [C}

3. Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the WWE Evolve Title. A flamboyant, glittery velvet red robe for Rourke tonight. It’s Gal was now in the VIP lounge, and it appears he’s cheering on Rourke! Aaron and Tristan argued, and Rourke shoved him to the mat, and he tied Angels in a cravat. He hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 2:00, then a Helluva Kick and a second-rope missile dropkick.

Angels dropped Rourke snake-eyes, and he began targeting Rourke’s left arm. Tristan hit a bodyslam at 4:00, but Rourke applied a half-crab; Angels flipped Rourke into the turnbuckles to escape. Rourke hit some kicks and a shotgun dropkick, sending Tristan off the apron to the floor. It’s Gal was standing up and cheering them on. [C]

Back in the ring, Rourke hit some short-arm clotheslines. Rourke hit a 619 at 7:30, but he missed the Molly-Go-Round. Tristan went for a move off the ropes, but Aaron caught him with a leaping spear for a nearfall! Nice! Angels hit a step-up enzuigiri in the corner, then a Castagnoli-style deadlift suplex off the ropes at 9:00. Rourke applied the Figure Four and transitioned into a Figure Eight, but Tristan reached the ropes. Tristan hit a thrust to the throat. Rourke got a backslide, flipped his body over Tristan’s for added leverage, and scored the flash pin! Good match.

Aaron Rourke defeated Tristan Angels to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 10:49.

* The Mog Squad came out of the back. Max Abrams said he needs the title. The four heels were headed into the ring and surrounded Rourke. However, Cappuccino Jones came out of the back… and he was joined by Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway! HEY, I was right for a change! (Each of the past few weeks, I have predicted Cap was bringing these two back home to Evolve.) Anyhow, all eight guys brawled as we went off the air.

Final Thoughts: After a clunker of an opening match, the last two were really good. I’ve seen so many negative comments about the ID program this past week (people are upset about them being required to use their ID names), but they are all so talented, and the in-ring work is good. Rourke and Angels had a really good match there, and I liked the women’s tag, too.

From the moment the ID 2.0 guys came together as heels (and dubbed themselves the Mog Squad), I predicted Mathers and Holloway were returning to even the odds. (I said Jack Cartwheel would be with them, but we’ve since learned he is now full-time on the AAA roster. Mathers has wrestled as good as anyone over the past year, and at age 22, I still compare him to 22-year-old AJ Styles. Yes, I really am that high on Mathers’ potential. But like Styles, he must overcome his lack of height (he’s maybe 5’9″.)

Next week, Sloane Jacobs gets a title shot against Wendy Choo after their win tonight, plus Elijah Holyfield in action. The episode clocks in at a mere 44 minutes.