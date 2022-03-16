Joey Janela says he won’t re-sign with AEW once his deal expires, expresses frustration with lack of communication

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joey Janela does not intend to re-sign with AEW once his deal expires on May 1. Janela stated in an interview with Denise Salcedo that he was originally leery of reentering independent wrestling, but he was “born a hustler in this business” and is no longer fearful. He labeled his three years with AEW as “developmental for the rest of his career” while explaining that it made him sharper in the ring and from a business standpoint.

Janela was complimentary of Tony Khan and his overall AEW experience, but he did criticize the company for being “radio silent” with him and other wrestlers who are not expected to be re-signed once their current contracts expire. Janela also said there were plans to bring him back to television following his online feud with Sonny Kiss, but he feels that accidentally breaking the orbital bone of Eddie Kingston with a superkick led to a change in plans. “I don’t know because they won’t communicate with me,” Janela said. He also cited Marko Stunt as an example of another wrestler the company hasn’t communicated with. Watch the full interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Although Janela publicly expressed interest in staying with the AEW in the past, the belief of many within the industry was that the company would not end up offering him a new deal. Janela has been working GCW shows and is scheduled to face Sean Waltman during the promotion’s WrestleMania weekend events in Texas.