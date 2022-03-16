What's happening...

Finn Balor explains why he missed the WWE Royal Rumble

March 16, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor told BT Sport that he missed the Royal Rumble and additional time due to a work visa issue. Balor explained that his work visa needed to be renewed and added that the month he missed “was taken reluctantly.” He added that his work visa is now set for the next ten years.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of speculation as to why Balor missed that time, but his explanation solves the mystery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.