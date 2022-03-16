Finn Balor explains why he missed the WWE Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor told BT Sport that he missed the Royal Rumble and additional time due to a work visa issue. Balor explained that his work visa needed to be renewed and added that the month he missed “was taken reluctantly.” He added that his work visa is now set for the next ten years.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of speculation as to why Balor missed that time, but his explanation solves the mystery.