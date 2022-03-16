3/16 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage match for the AEW Women’s Title, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Private Party, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 128)

San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum

Aired live March 16, 2022 on TBS

JR threw out a “Hey Yo” to open the show. Excalibur and Tony Shiavone joined in on commentary. Adam Cole’s music hit, and he walked out with Red Dragon for an opening trios match. Excalibur said Cole could have recruited the Young Bucks, but as I recall they specifically declined. AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express then made their entrances, followed by AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

1. Adam Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish: Cole and Jungle Boy started the match. The match started aggressively, with Cole striking first. Jungle Boy surged back with a dropkick, but was quickly cut off and dragged to the heel corner. Bobby Fish tagged in and traded with Jungle Boy, who quickly made a break to tag Luchasaurus.

The heels quickly escaped to the outside. Luchasaurus gave chase, but was cut down by O’Reilly on the apron. Fish then punished him on the outside with strikes, and tossed him back in the ring. He applied a rear chinlock and made a tag to O’Reilly. He entered and landed Muay Thai knees. Kyle then followed up with some kicks to the ribs, and the heels started the process of breaking down Luchasaurus with rapid tags.

Cole and O’Reilly both focused on his knees, and isolated him in their corner. Luchasaurus got a second wind and took out the heels with desperation strikes. He made a tag to Hangman Page, who cleaned house. He landed lariats on Cole and O’Reilly, and a fallaway slam on Fish. He then dove on everybody on the floor, and then got back in the ring for a Powerbomb on Fish for a near fall.

Page setup for a Buckshot Lariat, but Fish rolled to the outside. Jungle Boy tagged in and dove on everyone over the top rope to the floor. Things started to break down, with all three babyface teammates in the ring. They orchestrated a triple moonsault out of one corner, with Page and Luchasaurus diving on Cole and O’Reilly on the floor. Bobby Fish kicked out of his moonsault in the ring, and the heels took back over with some timely interference from Cole…[c]

Luchasaurus landed a German Suplex on O’Reilly, and a tail whip to Cole. He then chokeslammed Fish onto O’Reilly. He followed up with a standing moonsault on both for a two count. O’Reilly landed some kicks, but Luchasaurus took him down with an uppercut. They set up O’Reilly for a Doomsday Device, but he slipped out and Jungle Boy jumped right into a superkick from Cole.

O’Reilly applied a knee bar, but Hangman Page broke it up after a struggle. Things really broke down now with everybody in the ring. The heels ended up down and out. Page and Luchasaurus picked up Cole and O’Reilly, and Jungle Boy executed a double Doomsday Device for a near fall. Fish and O’Reilly cleared Page and Luchasaurus to the floor. Cole got a blind tag, and managed to surprise Jungle Boy by Lowering the Boom on him for the win.

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish defeated Adam Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus at 14:01

Backstage, Keith Lee and Ricky Starks had a backstage promo together. Powerhouse Hobbs was also present. Starks talked trash about Keith Lee showing up on his show Rampage, and how Hobbs took him out with his spinebuster. Starks said the same thing would happen if he shows up again, and Lee reminded him that he took him out like a little bitch and Hobbs had to save him. Lee said he would see them on Friday. Moxley and Danielson are up next against Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor…[c]

My Take: A good technical match, but I think they tried to cram too many spots into the time they had allotted. It just didn’t flow as well as I could have. But Jungle Boy, Cole, and Page all continue to shine whenever they get in front of a live crowd. Fish and O’Reilly are great in the ring, but their characters are just missing something at this point. There’s just no edge to them.

A video package aired for Kris Statlander where she took off her makeup. Bryan Danielson made his ring entrance with William Regal. Jon Moxley then made his entrance. William Regal joined in on commentary. They were followed by Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor, who had Danhausen, Trent and Orange Cassidy in tow.

2. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor: Moxley and Danielson came out hot and attacked Yuta and Taylor as they finished their entrance. They isolated Yuta and both Moxley and Danielson worked on him with heavy strikes. Moxley raked his back and then landed a snapmare. Danielson tagged in and worked on wrist control. Bryan then stomped on the wrist of Yuta and kicked him in the small of the back.

Yuta fired back with a dropkick and made a tag out to Taylor. He entered and took out Moxley on the apron. Taylor rolled up Danielson into a Single Leg Crab, but he made a quick tag out to Moxley. For some reason, Taylor held onto the hold so Moxley could hit the ropes and kick him square in the chest. Moxley tossed Taylor to the outside, where Danielson tossed him into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Danielson landed some hard kicks to the chest and applied an Indian Death Lock. He then tagged to Moxley, who continued the punishment. He landed a superplex and covered for a near fall. Moxley then transitioned into a Hammer Lock…[c]

Moxley continued the punishment on Chuck. Danielson tagged in and fired up for a running dropkick in the corner, but Chuck avoided it. Moxley quickly tagged in and prevented a tag out to Wheeler Yuta. Chuck caught Mox charging into the corner with a kick. He then tagged in Yuta, who landed an atomic drop on Moxley. He then landed a nice German Suplex with a bridge for a two count.

Danielson provided a distraction, and Moxley landed a Cutter on Yuta. They then landed a Hart Attack on Yuta, but Chuck Taylor broke up the tag. Moxley landed a Paradigm Shift on Taylor out on the floor. Danielson landed a series of kicks and a shoulder capture suplex on Yuta for a near fall. Bryan seemed impressed by Yuta’s toughness. Bryan tagged Moxley, and then kicked Yuta’s head in. Moxley then applied the Bulldog Choke and got the win.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta at 11:55

After the match, Danielson and Moxley celebrated with Regal. Yuta turned back after the match and joined Regal, Moxley and Danielson in the ring. Yuta reached out his hand to Regal, who slapped him. Yuta got in his face, and Regal told him to keep it up and they’ll see what happens.

Backstage, FTR gave an interview with Schiavone. They spoke about firing their manager and making changes. The Young Bucks walked up and reminded them that no matter what they do, they’ll always be the second best tag team in AEW. A Jericho Appreciation Society segment is next…[c]

My Take: I’m really enjoying what Moxley and Danielson are doing in the ring. It’s just very well orchestrated violence, and it’s a nice change of pace from the spot fests happening elsewhere on the show. This is the way. Taylor and Yuta both looked good for hanging with them as long as they did.