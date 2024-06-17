Documentary on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland’s creative partnership with rapper Flash Garments

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The creative partnership between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and rapper Derek “Flash Garments” Shaw will be featured in a documentary made by Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas, and Mookie Thompson. Deadline.com notes that the documentary starts with Strickland being released by WWE around the time that Garments was bumped from Kanye West’s crew. The duo collaborated on Swerve’s new theme song and incorporated elements of hip-hop culture into his act.

“Flash Garments and I were introduced to one another at very interesting times in our lives,” Strickland told Deadline. “We knew we were meant to make history with one another by collaborating hip hop and pro wrestling on a different level. The Lucas brothers captured it in the best light possible.” Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: There is no information in the story regarding a release date or how the documentary will be distributed. I look forward to checking it out once it is released.