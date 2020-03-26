AEW Dynamite viewership for the episode featuring the Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy confrontation

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 819,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 932,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 669,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 23rd in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 56th in the same category.
The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...
Hahahahahaha Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debut and then AEW loses 113k viewers. Hilarious.
I wonder how much is due to NXT actually putting on a real show last night that kept people from flipping the channel and how much is AEW’s show last week was way worse than the fans of flippy midget BS want to admit?
It certainly doesn’t help to bring back trash like Jimmy Havoc to TV.