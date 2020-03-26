AEW Dynamite viewership for the episode featuring the Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy confrontation

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 819,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 932,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 669,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 23rd in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 56th in the same category.



