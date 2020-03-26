Roman Reigns reportedly out of the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns will not be facing Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Reigns expressed concerns about working the match due to coronavirus concerns due to his compromised immune system stemming from his battle with leukemia. Read more at ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Powell’s POV: Good for Reigns for speaking up. A fan expressed concern about Reigns via social media two weeks ago, which Reigns acknowledged with the like option. There’s no word yet as to a replacement for Reigns at WrestleMania, though the match has probably been taped already, as WWE was expected to tape WrestleMania matches Wednesday and today at various settings.

Dear @WWERomanReigns, Please take extra precautions and sit out WrestleMania if you have to. As a cancer survivor, you are already likely to have a compromised immune system. 😭💔 Sincerely, A concerned fan 🙏🏽 — 🃏J0SE (@JoseCienAlmas) March 12, 2020



