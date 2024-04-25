Tony Khan wore a neck brace during the NFL Draft to sell his AEW Dynamite angle

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan sold the angle that closed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite by wearing a neck brace during Thursday’s NFL Draft. NFL Network aired footage from inside the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room before the team made their first-round selection. Khan was included in the shot and was acknowledged by NFL Network host Rich Eisen. “Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in the draft room shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in the wrestling ring the night before,” Eisen said. “Such is life when you mix AEW and the NFL. Tony Khan, hang in there buddy, hang in there.”

Powell’s POV: I love it! Khan was shown in the Jags’ war room with his father Shad and Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson. Of course Shad owns AEW, the Jaguars, and the Fulham soccer club.