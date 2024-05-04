WWE Backlash France lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash France premium live event that will be held today in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review starting with a Kickoff Show match or when the Backlash main card starts at noonCT/1ET. The event will stream live in the United States on Peacock. Jake Barnett and Will Pruett are out today, so I will be joined by Sean Plichta for our same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).