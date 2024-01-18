TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Wendy Choo, Toots Mondt, Perro Aguayo, The Sheik, Pez Whatley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Iron Savages for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade. I didn’t care for the uneventful scenario that led to the main event being a handicap match.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase is 70.

-Dave “Batista” Bautista is 55.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Mark Pugh) is 39.

-Wendy Choo (Karen Yu) is 31.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1984. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.