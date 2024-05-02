AEW Dynamite rating: Kenny Omega’s return

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 703,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 683,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.24 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. The increases were not as significant as expected given that last week’s show aired early on the west coast and was plagued by audio issues. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 564,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating on USA Network. We hope to have the AEW Rampage numbers later today. One year ago, the May 3, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 776,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.