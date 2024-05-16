AEW Dynamite rating: Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood for the AEW Continental Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 672,000 viewers for TBS, according to F4WOnline.com. The viewership count was down from the 711,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 567,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. The downward spiral continues. Yes, the show is airing opposite NBA and NHL playoff games, but that was also the case last year when the the May 17, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 814,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
WBD didn’t mention them in the upfronts and also said they don’t use the key demo to sell ads.
Ratings keep getting worse and worse. They’ve actually gotten people to turn Big Bang Theory off just to avoid seeing even a second of AEW thus killing their lead in. They’ve gone from movies to Modern Family after the show and still can’t bump the overrun.
If there was a single serious person in the wrestling media space, they would be forcing Tony Khan to face questions about the very real possibility that they’re not getting a renewal offer.
I don’t often agree with you; but the numbers don’t lie. Until Khan admits that there are issues, the slide will continue.
And here I thought the Nerd World Order was going to light the world on fire.