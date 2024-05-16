AEW Dynamite rating: Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood for the AEW Continental Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 672,000 viewers for TBS, according to F4WOnline.com. The viewership count was down from the 711,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 567,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. The downward spiral continues. Yes, the show is airing opposite NBA and NHL playoff games, but that was also the case last year when the the May 17, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 814,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.