05/14 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 110): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett hosting a Dot Net Weekly combo show and discussing Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio accused of sexual assault, WWE announces IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker’s Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more…

