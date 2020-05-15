WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature the first appearance of Otis since he won the Money in the Bank contract. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-Tonight’s Smackdown show was originally scheduled to be held in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show has been pushed back to Monday, October 5 and will now be a Raw event. All tickets for tonight’s show will be honored on the new date.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. They also have a three-day Japanese tour listed for July 2-4. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event will be May 20 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. The next listed show with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-NJPW has cancelled the Best of the Super Juniors tour, meaning they will not have any shows through at least June 6.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s next listed date is Never Say Never on July 16 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium that was scheduled for June 12 has been pushed back to June 5, 2021.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 63.

-Ron Simmons is 62. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 37.



