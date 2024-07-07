NXT Heatwave lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Heatwave premium live event that will be held tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears in a four-way for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: NXT Heatwave will stream live on Peacock. Join John Moore for his live review starting with pre-show coverage at 5CT/6ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).