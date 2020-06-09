6/9 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship, Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin in a Triple Threat, Tasha Steelz vs. Susie Yung, Deonna Purrazzo arrives

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired June 9, 2020 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired, followed by the opening theme…

Scott D’Amore and Don Callis were shown backstage looking stressed. Josh Mathews noted that Callis and D’Amore were trying to figure out what to do with the Impact World Championship. Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary…

1. Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock. Shamrock attacked Elgin before the bell. The lights flashed a bit leading to Callihan “teleporting” to the ring. Callihan allowed Elgin and Shamrock to brawl a bit before attacking Elgin and Shamrock. Elgin ended up catching Callihan at ringside and hit him with a body slam on the apron. Smamrock dove over the top rope to hit Elgin with a Plancha.

Elgin hit Shamrock with a boot and missile dropkick. Shamrock slammed Elgin to the ground after Elgin was shaken up by Callihan. Elgin planted Callihan with a uranage. Elgin hit Callihan with a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Elgin and Callihan had Elgin’s usual strong style exchange in the center of the ring. Shamrock tackled Elgin in the but. Shamrock slammed Elgin with a Belly to Belly.

Callihan pie faced Shamrock with a middle finger. Shamrock attacked Callihan with punches. Callihan tripped Shamrock to his knees and hit him with a diving forearm. Elgin broke up Callihan’s pin attempt on Shamrock. Callihan hit Elgin with a pump kick. After a few counters, Elgin hit Callihan with a German Suplex and basement lariat. Shamrock broke up Elgin’s pin with an ankle lock. Shamrock no sold two Elgin DDT’s. Shamrock reversed Elgin’s enzuigiri with an ankle lock.

Elgin got to his feet with the ropes. Elgin dragged the top buckle off once Shamrock pulled Elgin to the center of the ring. Shamrock held on to Elgin’s hand to prevent him from tapping out (uhm? In this position, which is lasting a good 10 seconds or so, why doesn’t Callihan just attack Shamrock to break the hold?). Shamrock let go and put Callihan in an ankle lock. After Callihan got to his feet, Elgin pushed Callihan into Shamrock, sending Shamrock’s back into the exposed turnbuckle. Elgin sent Callihan out of the ring with a back fist. Elgin hit Shamrock with the Elgin Bomb for the win. Josh Mathews said that Elgin stole the win (how?).

Michael Elgin defeated Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan via pinfall in 8:47.

After Elgin left the ring, Callihan and Shamrock had a bit of a standoff. Shamrock shrugged. Callihan “hacked” into the lights again for a bit, and “teleported” away…

John’s Thoughts: On the positive side, I like Elgin picking up the win. He hasn’t been as hot as he was when he entered the company, so this win was necessary in heating him up. That said, this match felt a bit random. Shouldn’t this have been focused on Elgin and Shamrock given the story they were trying to tell in the Tournament? I know Callihan has his issues with Elgin too, but putting him in this picture at the moment makes the picture too contrived. Talk about cold, Callihan is losing as much as OVE has since he returned. This hacker thing has also been a dud so far because all it gave him the power to”teleport”. Someone backstage really likes them some “teleportation” and illogical “magic”.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in on commentary. Josh talked about how Impact Management announced last week that this week’s show will contain an announcement as to the future of the World Championship. Josh then ran through more upcoming segments…

Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace backstage. Grace talked about she felt like she was back at home. Grace said being stuck at home made her uneasy and crazy. Grace said she’s ready to return to normalcy and normal for her is dominating the competition. Grace said she’ll see everything as normal once she drives Taya’s face through the mat…[c]

Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz were backstage looking bored. Dezmond said it felt like they’ve been number one contenders to the tag titles over 16 times. Zach said he was so close to being Impact World Championship number one contender last week. Trey interrupted the conversation looking angry. Trey yelled and wanted to know who attacked him from behind last week. Zach said he thinks it was Ace Austin, but Dezmond debunked that theory, saying that Ace Austin was heading into the bathroom when the attack happened. Zach then said he thought it was Reno Scum.

The North (now out of Canada) walked up to The Rascalz. Ethan Page said after the North beats the Rascalz’s asses next week, the Rascalz can get their 17th or 18th chances against the titles later on. Wentz tried to blame The North for attacking Trey. Trey said that makes no sense because they have been in Canada for the last few months. Josh Alexander said one person in America was Zach Wentz. Page said it made sense because Zach had the most to gain from the situation. Page said if he were in Zach’s shoes, he would have attacked Trey.

Zach yelled that he would never attack Trey. Zach sweared that he wouldn’t attack Trey. Page said that instead of worrying about other title shots, the Rascalz should be focusing on facing the North next week. Dezmond took off his jacket and said that The Rascalz are ready and prepared. Josh Alexander told Dez that it’ll probably just end up just like every time the Rascalz get a title shot. Before the North left, Page jokingly told Trey to watch his back. Zach walked away saying he’d never attack Trey and he loves Trey. Dez walked away saying that he’d see Trey at the Tree house later. Madison Rayne, on commentary, said she really thinks Wentz attacked Trey…

John’s Thoughts: Them laying it on thick with Wentz as the attacker might be a double-red herring in that he is actually the attacker. I’d honestly be ok with Zach being the attacker if it means the death of the bootleg 70s show segments. The three Rascalz came off really well in the last segment when staying away from the goofball bootleg stuff.

2. Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Susie Yung. Susie took down Tasha with a few snapmares and a bull dog after Tasha mocked Susie early on. Tasha gained control after blocking a Susie suicide dive. Tasha planted Susie with a neckbreaker for a two count. Josh Mathews advertised the the Impact Wrestling “Micro Brawlers” which you can buy at the Impact website.

John’s Thoughts: Are Impact bringing back the classic Kinnikuman capsule toys? This is the same week after WWE started bringing back the WWE Ice Cream bars. The 90s are coming back baby!

Tasha dominated a bit, while also trash talking Susie. Susie turned the tables after knocking Tasha out with a palm strike. Kiera got on the apron to distract Susie. Susie kept saying “that’s bad”. Tasha caught Susie with a cutter for the win.

Tasha Steelz defeated Susie Yung via pinfall in 3:46.

John’s Thoughts: I’m happy that Tasha got the win here because there was the risk that she would be built up as the fall girl for Kiera in tag team matches. This gives her some credibility. I like the way Susie Yung plays the character, but I don’t like how they haven’t tapped into any storyline potential with her great acting. First of all, the “that’s bad” line was really funny the first time she used it, when it was natural. Now it comes off as an obligatory catchphrase. “Susie” is also already suffering the same problem that Old-School Finn Balor had and Sweater Bray Wyatt has, in that her matches are very predictable since she’s the “loser-mode” version of Su Yung in this case.

Gia Miller checked in from backstage. She said she was supposed to interview Ace Austin. After a few seconds, Ace Austin showed up saying that Gia needs to come up to him. Gia approached Ace with the mic. Gia wanted Ace’s thoughts on the World Championship announcement happening later. Ace said it’s easy to guess what’s happening. Ace said since they held a tournament and the champion won’t show up to work, Ace should be champion by default.

Moose interrupted the interview. Long story short, Moose tried to convince Ace to go after the TNA Belt at Slammiversary. Ace simply said “it’s a good looking belt” as he walked away. Hernandez then walked up to Moose and said he challenges Moose to a match next week…

A random car was shown parking outside. Josh Mathews noted that Deonna Purrazzo is appearing later in the show…[c]

The Slammiversary teaser ad aired, the one teasing the debut of a released WWE wrestler. Drake Maverick was still in the video despite being “re-hired” last week on NXT…

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan were bragging about their win backstaage. They got quiet once they ran into Naveah and Jessika Havok. Havok mocked them for going quiet. Kiera attributed their gloating to just them celebrating. Havok said it’s not their fault if Kiera and Tasha are scared. Naveah said if they aren’t scared then her and Havok challenge her right now. Kiera noted that Tasha just wrestled and they can have this match some other time…

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week was from an Impact Wrestling show in May 2016. It was Mike Kanellis vs. Earl Hebner during a time when Mike wanted to wrestle a TNA Hall of Famer. This segment ended with Mike winning, as expected. They aired about 5 or 6 minutes of this…

Rohit Raju was fired up backstage, yelling at Rhino for Goring him. Rohit Raju said Rhino needs to treat him as a tag team partner. Rhino said he already has a tag team partner and that tag team partner “he’s got kids” (Heath Slater). Rhino talked about how Rohit has been crying about not having things handed to him, and that’s why he attacked Raju last week. Rhino told Rohit to walk away or else he’ll get another lesson. Raju agreed and walked off. Just as Rhino was saying “kids these days”, Rohit blindsided Rhino and beat down Rhino. Rhino managed to recover and fight off Rohit to the back…[c]

Taya Valkyrie was shown walking around the hallway area, looking for John E Bravo…

3. Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack and Cousin Jake. Bey teased confronting Mack, but then he tagged in Swinger to challenge Mack. Swinger went for the ten punches in the corner, but Mack escaped and hit Swinger with an Atomic Drop. Jake tagged in and put the boots to Johnny. Mack and Jake traded tags to isolate Swinger. Swinger turned the tables and choked Mack. Bey tagged in to give Mack some kicks.

Bey and Swinger traded tags to cut the ring in half on Mack. Mack managed to tag in Jake who cleaned house off the hot tag. Jake gave Swinger a boot and then press slammed Bey on Swinger. Swinger pulled Bey out of the corner to cause Jake to tackle turnbuckle pad.[c]

The heels isolated Jake in their corner. Jake got a breather after hitting Bey with a hip attack. Mack tagged in and cleaned house. Mack hit Swinger with a Samoan Drop. Bey missed a moonsault on mack. Mack hit both Bey and Swinger with a moonsault. Jake clotheslined Bey out of the ring. Mack hit Swinger with the Stone Cold Stunner for the win.

Willie Mack and Cousin Jake defeated Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey via pinfall in 7:46 of on-air TV Time.

Bey and Swinger put the boots to Mack and Jake after the match. Cody Deaner returned to Impact and cleaned house. Deander hit Bey with the Deaner DDT. The heels ran off. Jake and Cody were then excited to see each other, but were apprehensive about hugging due to Social Distancing…

The show cut to Rosemary and John E Bravo back at the bar. Rosemary tried to feed John E her drugged apple again. Taya Valkyrie appeared and took the apple, thinking Rosemary was giving her a snack. Rosemary pulled it back and put the apple away. Taya berated John E for not giving her fanfare. Taya said John E also needs to shave his head because it might have micro viruses. Rosemary said John E has been good in keeping her company while Taya was quarantining.

Taya said she had a hard time getting back because quarantine rules in Slam Town are strict. Taya gave Rosemary a “Micro Brawler” Taya toy (The Kinnikuman toys that Impact are selling on their website). Taya tried to shoo John E away. Rosemary proposed that John E stay and that they have a present for Taya tonight. Taya was excited, assuming Rosemary and John E will support her tonight at ringside during her title opportunity…

The show cut to Scott D’Amore addressing the future of the Impact World Championship. Before D’Amore could get his words out during the actual announcement, he was interrupted by Ace Austin. Ace Austin said since he won the Tournament, that he should be awarded the title by default. Michael Elgin made his entrance next. Elgin pointed out that he was supposed to have a title match at Rebellion which was taken from him. Elgin told Ace that Ace has two choices, to fight Elgin now or leave the ring.

Elgin said nobody can step in the ring and handle Michael Elgin. Eddie Edwards made his entrance to interrupt the promo. Eddie Edwards talked about how he’s beat “the unbeatable” Michael Elgin several times. Eddie shook hands with D’Amore. Eddie talked about how you aren’t handed championships in Impact and in Impact you have to fight for championships. Ace told Eddie to wipe the brown off his nose and allow D’Amore to make his announcement. Ace said D’Amore is about to crown Ace Austin as new champion. Ace called D’Amore “porky”.

D’Amore told Ace to step back for Social Distancing. D’Amore told Ace that he agrees with Ace that D’Amore isn’t thin. D’Amore reiterated Eddie’s point of having to fight to win championships. D’Amore announced Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin vs. a mystery 5th person for the World Title at Slammiversary. Ace Austin said D’Amore must be senile for not seeing how Ace fought through an entire tournament (good point). Ace said that there are only 4 people in D’Amore’s proposed match named, so who’s the 5th? Scott told Ace to turn around, and he was dropkicked by the fifth person, Trey Miguel. The four men brawled in the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well, that was an illogical mess. The writers just laid down some contrived TNA booking there. How do they know Tessa can “get out of Mexico” by July 15? Ace Austin was the most logical person in the ring, and he’s supposed to be the nasty heel. So, are the Impact writers telling viewers that the last several weeks of tournament were a waste of time in the long run? Especially when you take into account that Trey Miguel was awarded the same award that Ace Austin got for winning the Tournament? By D’Amore’s logic, why doesn’t Ken Shamrock get a title shot when we clearly saw Michael Elgin attack him out of the tournament. This is some of that illogical and convoluted “Only in TNA” stuff that seems to creep up now and then during Impact’s run on AXS.

Gia Miller was shown hanging out in front of Deonna Purrazzo’s locker room, waiting to get a word. Gia tried knocking to no answer. Gia then said she feels like it’s wrong, but she’s going to open the door. Gia opened the door and saw that Deonna wasn’t there. Gia Miller said “I’m Gia Miller and I’m on the hunt for Deonna Purrazzo”…

John’s Thoughts: That was a weird little segment, but I did want to note that while she was nervous during her first week, Gia Miller has gotten pretty good as a backstage interviewer. One good trait she’s shown is little bits of emotion here and there. I think she’s doing a better job than the last interviewer they had, the one that would oddly smile at everything. No one is better than Mellisa Santos though, who’s actually hosting the Impact on Twitch commercial breaks. I peek into those shows here and there despite reviewing via a screener.

The Cancel Culture faction made their entrance, Joseph P Ryan, Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, and Jake Crist. Joseph said Jake Crist has been renamed “Jacob Crist”. Joey said that Jacob used to be “vs. Everything” and is now “for everyone”. Joey said Jake is here to help make Impact a safe place for people like Katie Forbes. And to make this a safe place where offensive words aren’t use. Joey said Jacob will now face “Mentally Unwell Steve” to show Steve that offensive words hurt and those who use words to hurt will get hurt…

4. Jacob Crist (w/Joey Ryan, RVD, Katie Forbes) vs. Crazzy Steve. Steve took down Jake with a low kick and running Senton. Steve hit Jake with a nice looking choke twist, using his legs. Steve locked Jake in the Tarantula. Jake dragged Steve’s arm over the top rope. Jake worked on Steve’s arm with shortarm boots. Jake locked Steve in a Juji Gatame. Steve got out. Steve escaped a back suplex and hit Jake with a few tackles.

Steve hit Jake with a shortarm lariat. Joey banged on the mat to distract Steve a bit. Jake hit Steve with a Savate Kick combination. Jake picked up the pinfall.

Jacob Crist defeated Crazzy Steve via pinfall in 3:30.

Joey Ryan did a hashtag sign with his hands. They then showed Jordynne Grace heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good to see RVD and Katie back, along with most of the crew who was stuck in Canada. Good to see Jake looking good in a singles match as he really showed singles upside during his time as “The Golden Draw”. Still not sold on “Right to Censor 2020” though as anything other than a lite version of the old group, down to the “transformation” of characters. Joey Ryan also doesn’t have as much passion as the leader as Stevie Richard did when he was the leader of the Censor group.

The Slammiversary teaser ad aired again…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their Commentary area again. Josh announced Tessa Blanchard vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards for the World Championship at Slammiversary. Josh also said that we might see a “familliar face” as was teased in the teaser ad. Josh announced Rohit Raju vs. Rhino, Moose vs. Shawn Hernandez for the TNA Championship, Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight, and The North vs. The Rascalz for the Tag Team Championship for next week. Josh wondered if the Rascalz would still be distracted by Trey getting attacked last week…

John’s Thoughts: Why would they be distracted? Trey Miguel came out on top. The guy earned a world championship title shot, essentially winning the tournament by getting his ass kicked and not even having to wrestle in the finals.

Taya Valkyrie made her entrance. Josh noted that Taya is the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time (I think she’s also the longest reigning overall champion in all of Impact/TNA history). Jordynne Grace then made her entrance to the world’s most generic wrestling music as opposed to her old theme…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? Why did they give Grace the WWE video game jobber music? It sounded like the default music they give the Create-a-wrestlers. I do get that the Sirens are a nod to Scott Steiner, since Grace calls herself “Big Mama Pump”…

Dave Penzer handled the formal championship in-ring introductions (nice touch)…

5. Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/John E Bravo, Rosemary) for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Taya quickly ran away from the ring. Grace hit Taya, John E, and Rosemary with a suicide dive heading into commercial.[c]

Grace womanhandled Taya back from commercial. Rayne wondered if Grace or Taya would show ring rust due to being at home for a long time. Taya retaliated to Grace’s chest slaps with forearms in the corner. Grace responded by tossing Taya across the ring. Grace gave Taya a belly to belly for a two count. Taya dragged Grace against the second rope to stagger her. Taya did her Wera Loca war cry. Grace punched Taya while on the top rope.

Grace shoved Taya off the top rope to the floor ringside. It looked like Rosemary and John E were supposed to catch her, but they were too late.[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ouch! That looked like a nasty botch. I hope Taya’s ok.

Valkyrie and Grace brawled back from the break. Taya rolled to ringside to recover a bit. Taya tripped Grace on the steps. Josh noted that Taya can’t win via countout. Taya shoved one of the cameramen down. Taya hit Grace with a hip attack in the corner. Taya then hit Grace with her signature meteora.

Grace blocked Valkyrie’s Super Plex attempt and hit Taya with a Sunset Bomb. Taya and Grace beat the ten count. Grace hit Taya with two body slams. Taya escaped a third, but Grace threw Taya into the buckle. Grace hit Taya with a double knee and uppercut combo in the corner. Grace hit Taya with a Vader Bomb for a two count. Taya used her height to quickly escape a sleeper hold. Taya sidestepped Jordynne and hit Jordynne with a spear for a two count.

Grace used her boots to shove Taya away. Taya hit Grace with a pop up knee. Grace escaped a Road for Valhalla attempt. Grace hit Taya with a running axe handle strike. Grace locked Taya in the sleeper hold. Taya wanted help, but Rosemary and John E were flirting with each other at ringside. Taya tapped out to the Rear Naked Choke.

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie via submission in 10:06 of on-air TV time to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Jordynne Grace’s generic entrance music was interrupted by Deonna Purrazzo’s better entrance music. Deonna made her in-arena debut to Impact. Deonna confronted Grace and pointed at the title. Deonna asked for a handshake, but then pulled Grace into the Fujiwara Armbar. Deonna stood tall over the Championshp belt to close the show…

After the credits, there was another teaser this week. Michael Elgin was talking on the phone with someone. Elgin told the person “us Canadians have always been team players”…

John’s Thoughts: While I’m not the biggest fan of a former WWE enhancment wrestler showing up in Impact and being shot to the top (i.e. Tenille Dashwood), I’d be totally fine with Deonna Purrazzo beating Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championshp immediately. Grace just hasn’t proven that she can carry herself as a big time star. They’ve fed Taya to Grace three times in a row (albeit with very little build to the last two matches) and Taya’s title reign was way more interesting. Deonna showed enough on the mic in the last two weeks and in the ring over the last few years that WWE truly missed the boat on her and I’d be fine shifting the belt to her to have babyfaces chase.

As for the rest of the show, it was okay, not great. The return of some of Impact’s classic TNA convoluted writing took things down a few steps. The in ring stuff was decent, but not as killer as recent weeks. I fear that they’ll try to overcomplicate things in upcoming weeks now that they have most of their roster back. They should look at what made the last few months of shows great and that was just building strong characters and telling logical stories.



