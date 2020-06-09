Impact Wrestling Slammiversary main event announced

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the following match for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 18.

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel in a five-way elimination match for the Impact World Championship.

Powell’s POV: Scott D’Amore made the match announcement during tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show. Austin won a No. 1 contender tournament to earn his spot. He was scheduled to face Trey in the finals of the tournament last week, but Trey was left lying backstage and was unable to compete per the storyline, so that’s the justification for his spot in the match. Finally, Elgin and Edwards were scheduled to challenge Blanchard for the title at the Rebellion event, but the match was called off due to Blanchard and Edwards not being present during the pandemic. So it’s a bit confusing, but the logic is there for each challenger being in the match.



