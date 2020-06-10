NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Deonna Purrazzo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will be taped today in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on Steve Austin walking out of WWE.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Suge D (a/k/a Pineapple Pete). The previous show had ’80s pop star Tiffany. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on the first In Your House event. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Effy, Guancholo, and Warhorse. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes with wrestlers featured a three-part appearance by Kevin Nash. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Recent Impact Wrestling signee Deonna Purrazzo is 26.



