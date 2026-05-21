Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on the final push for Double or Nothing, why one match felt out of place on this show, and an odd choice for a weapon

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Darby Allin vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW World Championship: Allin continued his streak of good television title matches. There was zero mystery about the outcome of this match, but it was still entertaining, and having MJF on commentary helped. It was a nice touch for Rush to declare that he wants to challenge Darby next week if he retains the title at Double or Nothing (hell, it was nice to hear him say something other than his usual line about the bull and its horns). On a side note, I can’t be the only person who shook my head at Kevin Knight asking before the match if he could have a title shot if Bailey were victorious. Perhaps it will still come up in the storyline, but Bailey could have responded by asking why Knight hasn’t offered him a shot at the TNT Championship.

Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa in an anything goes match: Briscoe and Ciampa took full advantage of the stipulation by having a bloody hardcore brawl. But why was this match held on this particular Dynamite? Neither man has a pay-per-view match, so why not save this for next week when it could have been featured more prominently on Dynamite or Collision? Anyway, the bump that Ciampa took onto the top of two chairs was insane, and one can only hope that he was able to get out of bed this morning.

Andrade El Idolo, Ricochet, and Mark Davis vs. Chris Jericho, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson: An enjoyable match aside from the latest match finish that made a referee look dumb. The heel trio going over was logical, though, heading into the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. This match also featured a first for this viewer. In all my years of watching, I don’t recall ever seeing a wrestler use a bag of onions as a weapon until Jack Perry did it last night. Weird.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an eliminator match: A soft Hit for a good match that sputtered a bit on the way to the time limit draw. Based on the way they were working, it seemed pretty obvious that the match would either go the distance or end shortly before the time limit. Did anyone else cringe when the ninth match added to Tony Khan’s latest pay-per-view marathon was a match with no time limit? It’s starting to feel like Double or Nothing could start during Memorial Day weekend and end on Labor Day.

Willow Nightingale relinquishes the TBS Championship due to injury: No, that’s not the Hit. Rather, it’s the way she announced her shoulder injury and the forfeiture of the championship. In most cases, wrestlers understandably deliver emotional promos in these situations. Willow’s character is so positive that it can be a bit much at times, so it was only logical for her to remain upbeat while announcing the news. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

Double or Nothing go-home show: More good than bad with the final hype for the pay-per-view matches. It’s a shame they couldn’t give a better push to Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, but it’s understandable if Okada wasn’t available for his show.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Swerve Strickland and Bandido: This has been one strange build for an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. The tournament allows them to put together matches without a storyline, which may have been better than the story they tried to tell. Swerve showing up on the old west set that Bandido used for his comedic vignettes back in the day felt out of place for Swerve’s character. Last night’s brawl felt flat and underwhelming because it had to follow the Mark Briscoe and Tommaso Ciampa bloodbath. It’s hard to get a crowd reaction for a standard brawl when the fans just sat through a double juice match with tables, ladders, chairs, barbed wire, a cheese grater, a stapler, a kneepad with thumbtacks, and a screwdriver.

Thekla, Athena, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter: They could have used this match to spotlight Athena, who is on her way to spending four years in ROH purgatory. Rather, they went with Thekla distracting the referee while Julia Hart used the black mist of doom on Rosa, allowing Thekla to get the cheap win. None of this left me more excited about the four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship match or Athena vs. Shirakawa at Double or Nothing.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)